Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is the new Charlotte Tilbury’s darling! The award-winning actress and LGBTQIA icon have become the first Latina and American beauty muse for the makeup and skincare brand. Rodriguez joins Kate Moss , Twiggy , and Jourdan Dunn in celebration of the iconic, universally-flattering Pillow Talk Universe — which turns ten this year.

“I have loved using Charlotte’s skincare and makeup products for years… my skin truly cannot live without Magic Cream and Magic Serum, and her iconic Pillow Talk collection is my trusted makeup staple on and off screen – there really isn’t any other shade like it anywhere,” Michaela Jaé Rodriguez revealed. “It’s a go-to for every makeup artist, with good reason! It suits my skin tone SO well and is flattering under every light and camera angle – it truly is the ultimate nude-pink shade that looks good on everyone!”

Agencies Michaela Jaé Rodriguez just became Charlotte Tilbury’s first Latina and American beauty muse

According to Rodriguez, her first campaign with Charlotte Tilbury shocked her. “So, imagine my reaction when my first campaign with Charlotte was PILLOW TALK! We have created countless amazing beauty looks for the red carpet over the years, and it was a trip to join the iconic Pillow Talk party campaign alongside icons like Kate Moss and Twiggy, and to be on set with Charlotte as her talent and energy is such a joy to be around,” the star added.

The actress said her whole team made her feel comfortable, especially during the photoshoot. “The shoot was so fun—there was music, dancing…it was a whole vibe! Not to mention, my makeup was absolute PERFECTION—I didn’t want to wash it off!” she notes. “I loved that this campaign shoot felt like a real party and being right next to Charlotte and hearing her say her trademark ‘darling’ on set was beyond fabulous! I have been the biggest fan of Charlotte for a very long time, so joining the Charlotte Tilbury family as her newest skincare and makeup muse is really an honor; 7-year-old me would be pinching myself!”

According to the Latina sensation, she agreed to be part of the new campaign because there is a purpose behind the brand. “I love how Charlotte’s purpose is to make everyone, everywhere, feel like the most confident, beautiful version of themselves and that she does this by democratizing beauty for all and using her platform to give back and amplify important causes around the world,” Rodriguez said.

Agencies Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands inspired by Beauty Light Wands

“She’s such an inspiration!! I’ve experienced the confidence-boosting effect of Charlotte’s skincare and makeup first-hand, so I’m thrilled and grateful to Charlotte for our partnership, her friendship, love, and support, and for trusting me to help share her mission and purpose with the world.”

Michaela Jaé earned global admiration for her breakout role in Ryan Murphy’s hit series, Pose, which made history by assembling the most extensive cast of trans performers ever to appear as recurring characters on a scripted television series.

RELATED:

Rodriguez made history as the first transgender actress to be nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe in a top category. She then became the first transgender actor ever to win a Golden Globe.

GettyImages Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Currently starring opposite Maya Rudolph in Apple’s comedy series, Loot , Rodriguez continues to break barriers in Hollywood using her platform to inspire and advocate for the LGBTQIA community, trans representation, and rights.

To join the celebration, makeup lovers and find the brand’s new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands on CharlotteTilbury.com, and Hypnotising Pop Shots in two NEW Pillow Talk Shades will be launching on February 16.