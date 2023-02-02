ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Aykroyd, Other ‘SNL’ Alums & George Wendt Belly Up For Fox Nation’s ‘A History of the World in Six Glasses’

By Erik Pedersen
 5 days ago
Cheers to this one. Dan Aykroyd will tend bar for — or, rather, host — A History of the World in Six Glasses , a six-part comedic docuseries coming to Fox Nation early next year. The show also features fellow Saturday Night Live alums Jim Belushi , Jon Lovitz , and Kevin Nealon along with Cheers stalwart George Wendt .

Set to premiere in January 2024 on the streamer, the series will chronicle the history of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, soda and their respective impact on the world. Its brewmaster is writer-director Rob Long, a former executive producer of NBC’s Cheers .

“I laughed out loud watching every episode and learned so much about the cultural impact of these iconic beverages,” Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said.

A History of the World in Six Glasses was developed by Play House Studios.

