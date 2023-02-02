ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
Photos: Car careens into canal after crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action after a car ended up in a canal after a crash in western Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7 to reports of a car in a canal.
BOCA RATON, FL
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Eight injured in multi-vehicle crash causing partial I-95 shutdown

TEQUESTA, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 89 northbound I-95 causes significant traffic delays Sunday in Martin County. According to Martin County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a crash involving six vehicles at 9:45 a.m. . All six cars suffered extensive damage. Firefighters used extrication tools to...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Pahokee homicide that happened early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Search for missing Lyft driver intensifies in Okeechobee County after vehicle found states away. Deputies responded to...
PAHOKEE, FL
Jupiter restaurant manager makes big donation to help shelter dogs, cats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At a critical time, a local animal rescue that works with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control received a huge donation. On Monday, Brandy Kircher, the manager of Berry Fresh Café, dropped off food and treats for the animals at the county-owned shelter in West Palm Beach.
JUPITER, FL

