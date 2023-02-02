Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee CenterKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Related
cw34.com
Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
cw34.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead, another injured following a crash in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 12:25 p.m., units were dispatched to Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive after reports of a crash. When crews...
cw34.com
Photos: Car careens into canal after crash in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action after a car ended up in a canal after a crash in western Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7 to reports of a car in a canal.
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s family confirms his death
The family of a Florida Lyft driver who went missing last week said they are now mourning his loss after receiving "unfortunate information."
cw34.com
Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
cw34.com
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
cw34.com
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
ABC Action News
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
OKECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and...
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
Multiple sources tell WPTV that a body found in Okeechobee County on Saturday is the remains of Gary Levin, 74.
WPBF News 25
Eight injured in multi-vehicle crash causing partial I-95 shutdown
TEQUESTA, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 89 northbound I-95 causes significant traffic delays Sunday in Martin County. According to Martin County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a crash involving six vehicles at 9:45 a.m. . All six cars suffered extensive damage. Firefighters used extrication tools to...
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic messages placed on driveways in residential neighborhoods in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Anti-Semitic messages were found in neighborhoods in Vero Beach. The Vero Beach Police Department said the anti-Semitic messages were found in several residential driveways on Monday. Photos provided by the police department show the anti-Semitic messages placed in plastic bags filled with corn kernels.
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
cw34.com
McCray's Murals leave a legacy across the city of Riviera Beach and beyond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The McCray's name is well-known in Riviera Beach, from civil rights to barbecue. But one of the McCray's brothers carved out his own niche as an artist. The legacy of Demetrius McCray is visible across the county. "Demetrius did over 100 schools in Palm...
FHP trooper remembered on anniversary of death
Friends and family of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock slain three years ago gathered to remember him Sunday morning.
cw34.com
Lanes reopen on I-95 North following crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have reopened on I-95 north following a major crash Sunday morning that had all lanes shut down. According to Florida 511, the crash happened just before mile marker 89. This is a developing story.
cw34.com
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
WPBF News 25
Shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead
PAHOKEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Pahokee homicide that happened early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Search for missing Lyft driver intensifies in Okeechobee County after vehicle found states away. Deputies responded to...
cw34.com
Jupiter restaurant manager makes big donation to help shelter dogs, cats
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At a critical time, a local animal rescue that works with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control received a huge donation. On Monday, Brandy Kircher, the manager of Berry Fresh Café, dropped off food and treats for the animals at the county-owned shelter in West Palm Beach.
BOCA BRIDGES: Homeowner Strangles Another Homeowner, Caught On Ring Camera
Susan Falvey Arrested, Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Bridges homeowner spent part of the weekend in jail after she allegedly strangled a neighbor. The strangulation was captured by a Ring security camera. BocaNewsNow.com obtained the video and froze the key frame, […]
Comments / 1