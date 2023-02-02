Read full article on original website
Related
St. Lucie County considers new security cameras following deadly mass shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is considering adding new security cameras to county parks after eight people were shot during a Fort Pierce car and bike show last month.
cw34.com
West Palm Beach Police searching for missing 28-year-old man
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police Department has reported a man missing. John Degance, 28, was last seen near 45th St. and South Pl. on Jan. 29. See more also: Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says. According to West Palm Beach Police,...
cw34.com
Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach
One person died and another was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.
cw34.com
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
wqcs.org
Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Arrest of Two Suspects
Indian River County - Monday February 6, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested 57-year-old Gary Robin Kirkland last Thursday afternoon, February 2, on burglary and vehicle theft allegations. According to a release from the IRCSO, the events leading up to his apprehension began shortly after noon Thursday when IRC...
cw34.com
Loaded gun brought into Palm Beach Gardens High School, student arrested
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A student from Palm Beach Gardens High School was arrested on Monday after a loaded gun was found on campus on Monday. The high school's principal Jay Blavatt sent an email to parents and staff detail how the gun was found. According to Blavatt, another student told a staff member that he had seen a gun.
veronews.com
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
cw34.com
Riviera Beach Police homeless task force host wellness fair, distribute COVID vaccines
West Palm Beach, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police held a Health and Wellness fair with numerous community partners in tow, where food and COVID-19 vaccines were given out on Monday. The effort was led by Investigator Jennifer Jones who oversees the department's Homeless Task Force. The event was...
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic messages placed on driveways in residential neighborhoods in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Anti-Semitic messages were found in neighborhoods in Vero Beach. The Vero Beach Police Department said the anti-Semitic messages were found in several residential driveways on Monday. Photos provided by the police department show the anti-Semitic messages placed in plastic bags filled with corn kernels.
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
cw34.com
Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Earlier today around 12:30 PM, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office had a heavy presence...
cw34.com
McCray's Murals leave a legacy across the city of Riviera Beach and beyond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The McCray's name is well-known in Riviera Beach, from civil rights to barbecue. But one of the McCray's brothers carved out his own niche as an artist. The legacy of Demetrius McCray is visible across the county. "Demetrius did over 100 schools in Palm...
cw34.com
Lanes reopen on I-95 North following crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have reopened on I-95 north following a major crash Sunday morning that had all lanes shut down. According to Florida 511, the crash happened just before mile marker 89. This is a developing story.
Man found shot dead in Pahokee
An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Riviera Beach man sentenced to eight years in 2018 beating death of toddler
WEST PALM BEACH — A Riviera Beach man has received an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated child abuse in the 2018 death of a toddler in West Palm Beach. At the time of his arrest in 2019, West Palm Beach police investigators alleged...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
WPBF News 25
Mayor of Belle Glade, K9 expert criticize deputies' use of force during arrest
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The mayor of Belle Glade and experts are raising questions about two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and the use of a K9 that repeatedly bit a man who was handcuffed with his feet bound. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K9 handler and another...
Comments / 1