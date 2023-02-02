ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

cw34.com

Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

