Attorneys for man who allegedly set a Priceville woman on fire ask for mental evaluation
Attorneys for a Hillsboro man suspected of setting a Priceville woman on fire have asked the Morgan County courts to order a mental evaluation for the man.
Shoals man indicted for murder by Lauderdale County Grand Jury in father’s death
Deputies then went inside the house, where they found 66-year-old Donald Edward Goode on the living room floor with an "apparent" knife wound to his neck. He was already dead, according to authorities.
New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
Alabama woman pleads guilty to forcing 4-year-old to eat makeup
A Florence woman accused of beating a four-year-old child and forcing her to eat makeup has pleaded guilty to child abuse. Rebecca Lynn Barnett, 24, was arrested Feb. 11, 2022 and charged with one count of child abuse and one count of third-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor. According to court...
MISSING: Authorities asking for assistance locating 51-year-old Lauderdale County man
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 51-year-old man.
Jury trial set for woman accused of forcing 4-year-old to eat makeup
According to investigators, she abused the child and threatened to kill her, along with making her eat makeup and cussing at her.
Appeals court upholds Madison County murder conviction
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Friday affirmed the murder conviction of a Huntsville native.
Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)
Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
Decatur woman charged in Monday domestic-fueled shooting
A domestic situation resulted in one person being shot and the other arrested, according to authorities.
3 arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking fentanyl-laced drugs
Officers with the Decatur Police Department made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue.
FOUND: Madison County Sheriff searching for elderly man they say has memory issues
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who suffers fro severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer's.
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith facing additional theft charges
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith is facing additional theft charges following his arrest last week, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight shooting Falkville
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County. Madison County officials training new 911 dispatchers to help fill gaps. The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne. Welfare check turns into deadly officer-involved shooting in Cherokee. A welfare check in Cherokee turned...
Huntsville Police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase
OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD). On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call...
A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama
Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville. Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about...
Boaz man killed in two-vehicle Lawrence County crash
A Boaz man died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 3:05 p.m., on Lawrence County 298 near Lawrence County 296, approximately six miles south of Hillsboro. Kristopher E. Poff, 38, was...
Man charged with capital murder after 1 dead, 2 injured in Falkville shooting
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says deputies have responded to a reported shooting scene near Falkville.
3 arrested in Marshall Co., allegedly found in possession of over 70 grams of meth
Three people were arrested during a traffic stop by Albertville Police after officers reportedly found over 70 grams of meth in their possession.
