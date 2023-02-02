ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WAFF

New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama woman pleads guilty to forcing 4-year-old to eat makeup

A Florence woman accused of beating a four-year-old child and forcing her to eat makeup has pleaded guilty to child abuse. Rebecca Lynn Barnett, 24, was arrested Feb. 11, 2022 and charged with one count of child abuse and one count of third-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor. According to court...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 dead, 2 injured following overnight shooting Falkville

Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County. Madison County officials training new 911 dispatchers to help fill gaps. The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne. Welfare check turns into deadly officer-involved shooting in Cherokee. A welfare check in Cherokee turned...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Boaz man killed in two-vehicle Lawrence County crash

A Boaz man died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 3:05 p.m., on Lawrence County 298 near Lawrence County 296, approximately six miles south of Hillsboro. Kristopher E. Poff, 38, was...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
