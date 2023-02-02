ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comfy, Safe Couch

White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
Eight Albums in, The Gorillaz Universe Is Still Expanding

Something about Damon Albarn examining the intersection of technology and art through the prism of a literal virtual band just works too well. Gorillaz are still going strong after over two decades as a group, and their eighth album Cracker Island (out Friday, February 24th), shows the British band going from strength to strength; they are a full-on genre-shifting machine whose very existence is already an exploration about the dangers that come from our online and physical worlds overlapping. Using Gorillaz as a medium to probe these very ideas in Cracker Island is something almost meta; but this has been the essence of the band from the start.
Charlie Thomas, Smoke-Toned Tenor of The Drifters, Dead at 85

Charlie Thomas, whose soaring, smoky tenor lifted The Drifters for more than six decades, died January 31st of liver cancer at the age of 85, the New York Times reports. “He was aging, but he was active almost every weekend,” Peter Lemongello Jr., longtime friend and a former lead singer of the Crests, said to the Times. “Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and he started going downhill.”
George R. Robertson, Henry Hurst in Police Academy Films, Dead at 89

George R. Robertson, the Canadian actor best known for playing police chief and later police commissioner Henry Hurst in the first six films of the Police Academy franchise, died on January 29th. He was 89. “Husband, father, grandfather, actor, writer, painter, humanitarian George bid this world goodbye, surrounded by his...
