A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Mom Tells Teen Son She Sold Fallen Marine Dad's Car, But Secretly Gets It Restored For Him
Marine Sgt. Nick Walsh was so in love with his 1991 Ford Bronco that he vowed to pass it down to his own son one day. But those dreams were seemingly shattered. In 2007, Sgt. Walsh was on deployment in Iraq when he was killed by sniper fire. He was only 26. His son, Triston, was just 4 years old at the time.
Eight Albums in, The Gorillaz Universe Is Still Expanding
Something about Damon Albarn examining the intersection of technology and art through the prism of a literal virtual band just works too well. Gorillaz are still going strong after over two decades as a group, and their eighth album Cracker Island (out Friday, February 24th), shows the British band going from strength to strength; they are a full-on genre-shifting machine whose very existence is already an exploration about the dangers that come from our online and physical worlds overlapping. Using Gorillaz as a medium to probe these very ideas in Cracker Island is something almost meta; but this has been the essence of the band from the start.
Charlie Thomas, Smoke-Toned Tenor of The Drifters, Dead at 85
Charlie Thomas, whose soaring, smoky tenor lifted The Drifters for more than six decades, died January 31st of liver cancer at the age of 85, the New York Times reports. “He was aging, but he was active almost every weekend,” Peter Lemongello Jr., longtime friend and a former lead singer of the Crests, said to the Times. “Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and he started going downhill.”
Dream Wife Announce New Album Social Lubrication, Share “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)”: Stream
Dream Wife are returning this spring with their new album Social Lubrication, due out via Lucky Number on June 9th. Ahead of its release, the London-based rock trio are today offering some sage advice with the new single “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician).”. Dream Wife — composed of...
George R. Robertson, Henry Hurst in Police Academy Films, Dead at 89
George R. Robertson, the Canadian actor best known for playing police chief and later police commissioner Henry Hurst in the first six films of the Police Academy franchise, died on January 29th. He was 89. “Husband, father, grandfather, actor, writer, painter, humanitarian George bid this world goodbye, surrounded by his...
