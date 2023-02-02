Read full article on original website
A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix
Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...
James Gunn officially confirms the first comic book storyline that definitely won’t inspire ‘Superman: Legacy’
Ever since James Gunn first confirmed the existence and lineup of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters and Superman: Legacy in particular, fans have been desperate to know which comic book storylines would be influencing the franchise’s revamped first wave of projects. Of course, some...
Ben Affleck’s miserable time at the Grammys wins him praise for going full method as Bruce Wayne
If you thought that Ben Affleck winding down his tenure as the DCU’s canonical Batman was going to lead to a reduction in memes, then you are severely mistaken. Thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiling the slate for the franchise’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters last week, we can infer with the utmost certainty that The Flash is going to mark the end of the road for Batfleck. It’s a shame that we won’t see him headline a solo blockbuster, but he may well end up going down in the history books as the most underutilized Dark Knight there’s ever been.
James Gunn manages to escape the blame for Ben Affleck’s tragic night at the Grammys
One of the biggest talking points coming out of last night’s Grammy Awards had absolutely nothing to do with the music or the winners, but everything to do with another instant Ben Affleck meme. The outgoing Batman looked like the unhappiest man on the planet for the entire evening,...
Even the beloved Keanu Reeves may not be safe from James Gunn’s ruthless purge of DC’s elder statesmen
Dave Bautista admitted that one of the reasons why he won’t be playing his dream role of Bane is because James Gunn is planning to take things in a “younger and fresher” direction, something Superman: Legacy makes abundantly clear. 39 year-old Henry Cavill was deemed as too...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Dwayne Johnson sat next to Ben Affleck at the Grammys with a DCU-shaped elephant in the room
Ben Affleck was transformed into yet another meme last night at the Grammy Awards, with the two-time Academy Award winning actor and producer looking so displeased to be there that many fans were convinced he actually went in character as Bruce Wayne, and not Jennifer Lopez’s husband. Even more...
Jennifer Lopez makes her best attempt at damage control following Ben Affleck’s viral Grammys misery
There were plenty of recording artists who didn’t win awards at Sunday night’s Grammys. However, the big loser of the night appeared to have been Ben Affleck — or at least that’s what the consensus was online, anyway — after viral photos and video showed the actor in full-on “hello darkness my old friend” mode while sitting next to his absolute knockout of a wife, Jennifer Lopez.
Surprising no one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus had heaps of scenes cut from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for being too funny
Here’s some news for you: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is very funny. So funny, in fact, that a lot of her scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were cut for that very reason. Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, or Val, in a few Marvel movies. She’s the director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the MCU and she personally recruited Yelena Belova and former Captain America John Walker.
Justin Roiland hadn’t been on speaking terms with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Dan Harmon for several seasons
Without question, Adult Swim sitcom Rick and Morty has easily become one of the most popular comedy animation series of all time, notably etching its spot next to The Simpsons and Family Guy. However, all of that success soon came crashing down once it was publicly revealed that co-creator Justin Roiland had been charged with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. And yet, animosity between Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon had apparently been boiling over long before allegations were even brought to light.
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat
Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
Justin Roiland thought he would never get fired if he cast himself in key voice roles
The rise of Justin Roiland may have been a gradual one, spanning over a decade across various popular animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls, Solar Opposites, and most recently Koala Man. His downfall, however, happened overnight. Now, new reports suggest the 42-year-old animator and voice actor had been safeguarding himself from such a fate by casting himself in key voice roles.
The 2023 Grammys already has its strangest crossover as Dwayne Johnson meets Adele
Dwayne Johnson and Adele might not seem like they’ve got a lot in common, but it hasn’t stopped them from having the weirdest two worlds collide moment at the 2023 Grammys. Johnson who has just come off the back of a meteoric loss with the failing of Black...
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ paints a portrait of Joel’s brutality without turning him into John Wick
WARNING: The following article contains some spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us, Episode 4: “Please Hold My Hand.”. We’re officially four episodes in, and HBO’s The Last of Us is proving to be a thoroughly enjoyable and extremely faithful adaptation of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game franchise.
Latest ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ promo has Marvel fans convinced it’s the next ‘No Way Home’
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially arriving next week, and following Monday’s red carpet premiere resulting in a wave of hugely positive first reactions, the hype has never been higher for the incoming threequel. And speaking of threequels, the latest promo to arrive for the movie is unveiling even more fresh footage that’s getting fans so excited they are going to so far as to compare it to the golden child of the MCU’s post-Endgame era — Spider-Man: No Way Home.
‘The Last of Us’ fans can’t unsee Melanie Lynskey in her ‘Two and a Half Men’ role
This Sunday’s episode of HBO’s The Last of Us saw character actress Melanie Lynskey show off her chops as Kathleen, a brutal rebel leader who Joel and Ellie come across while making their way through a post-apocalyptic U.S. However, despite Lynskey’s engaging (and terrifying) portrayal of the character, many fans are finding themselves unable to look past her iconic role as Rose in Two and a Half Men.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’
You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.
Disney doesn’t need to buy ‘Harry Potter’ because it has a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ replacement already
There has been no proof surrounding recent rumors that Disney is trying to buy the Harry Potter franchise. While there were certainly attempts by the company to bring the series to their own parks, it is incredibly unlikely that Warner Brothers would want to give up one of their most popular franchises when layoffs and other financial issues have plagued the company. But why would Disney want to deal with the ongoing controversies caused by J.K. Rowling when they have the perfect magical media to lean into already?
Kevin Sorbo becomes latest right-wing victim of ‘Unholy’ Grammys performance, making it all about him
For a group of people who constantly bemoan sensitivity and political correctness, conservatives sure have taken issue with the “Unholy” performance at this year’s Grammys. Step forward, Kevin Sorbo. The frequent conspiracy theory espouser is one of the many to have had his feelings hurt by the...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ backlash claims its most shocking victim yet as Tom Holland’s MCU future is called into question
Thanks to Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s speedy streaming arrivals, we were able to understand the final fan consensus on those movies pretty quickly, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was able to enjoy a longer honeymoon period thanks to its prelonged Disney Plus debut. Unfortunately, now that it’s finally available for everyone to watch from their sofas, the Ryan Coogler sequel is proving to be just as divisive as Marvel‘s other 2022 movies. With even a previously beloved character being bombarded with backlash…
