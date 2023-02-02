Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon schools getting $4.1 million from state Common School Fund
Central Oregon school districts will receive a combined $4.1 million after the announcement Tuesday of a record amount of funds available from the 2023 Common School Fund. The Oregon Department of Public Lands says $72.2 million will be distributed statewide for K-12 schools. Here are the distributions for Central Oregon:
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
Comments / 0