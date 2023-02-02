ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Central Oregon schools getting $4.1 million from state Common School Fund

Central Oregon school districts will receive a combined $4.1 million after the announcement Tuesday of a record amount of funds available from the 2023 Common School Fund. The Oregon Department of Public Lands says $72.2 million will be distributed statewide for K-12 schools. Here are the distributions for Central Oregon:
