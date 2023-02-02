Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball dominates Vanderbilt behind sharp shooting day
Georgia women’s basketball got out in front early and never let up, defeating Vanderbilt 79-61 in Nashville, Tennessee on Feb. 5. After falling behind 7-6 early, the Bulldogs (16-9, 5-6 SEC) scored 17 straight points and made its first 11 shots of the game. The Commodores would not get back within single digits from there.
Red and Black
Georgia men's basketball feeling Roberts' absence ahead of Ole Miss rematch
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off two back-to-back road losses but are back to Stegeman Coliseum to take on the Ole Miss Rebels for the second time this season. Prior to the game, head basketball coach Mike White along with players — junior guards Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin Hill — were made available to talk with the media.
Red and Black
Georgia women’s tennis stumbles against Ohio State, loses 4-0
The No. 5-ranked Georgia women’s tennis team fell to No. 11-ranked Ohio State at their courts in Columbus, Ohio 4-0 on Feb. 5. In doubles action, graduate student Meg Kowalski and sophomore Mell Reasco were able to get a win over the Buckeyes’ Isabelle Boulais and Akanksha Bhan 6-3.
Red and Black
Georgia hockey splits games in final home stand of season
Fresh off a sweep of Ole Miss, the Georgia Ice Dawgs headed back outdoors for their final two home games of the season. The Ice Dawgs opened up the second weekend of the Athens Winter Classic with a 4-3 overtime loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The last time the Ice Dawgs faced off against the Gamecocks was on September 23, when the Gamecocks defeated the Ice Dawgs by a score of 3-1.
Red and Black
Wholeheartedly celebrating the life of ‘Ort:’ Athens remembers a legend
William Orten “Ort” Carlton was something of a mythological figure in the city of Athens: an ever-present wealth of knowledge and light. The beloved writer, business owner, radio host and friend died at age 73 on Jan. 21 and is remembered by the community as a fixture in local music and nightlife.
Red and Black
Stop Cop City community gathering in Athens honors Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita
On Saturday afternoon, dozens gathered at Southeast Clarke Park for a community gathering, demonstrating their alignment with the Stop Cop City movement through music, interactive art projects and community building. The event, organized by members of Mutual Aid Athens, an affinity group that offers political education and mutual aid, was...
Red and Black
Valentine’s Day date ideas in Athens for every kind of couple
Whether you are looking to be active, indulge in art or relax, there are a plethora of unique opportunities to celebrate with your valentine in the Classic City. Here are eight ways to celebrate with your significant other, whether you’re artsy, sporty or just looking to unwind. For the...
Red and Black
Statewide tornado warning drill and UGAAlert test scheduled for Wednesday
A statewide tornado warning drill and UGAAlert test is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at approximately 9 a.m., according to a release from the University of Georgia Office of Emergency Preparedness. The test will include a full activation of the UGAAlert emergency notification system along with campus outdoor warning sirens.
Red and Black
Athens’ Georgia Museum of Art kicks off 75th birthday celebrations
The Georgia Museum of Art, which opened to the public in 1948 with a collection of just 100 paintings, is celebrating its 75th birthday this year. The museum houses nearly 17,000 pieces of art in its permanent collection and is the state’s official art museum. The anniversary will be...
Red and Black
Mannaweenta brings East African cuisine to Athens
Someone looking at the small Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant nestled on the east side of Athens would never know that it came to the owner in a dream. Haregu Bahtu made her dream a reality when she opened Mannaweenta. Bahtu is the chef and owner of the restaurant, which is tucked into the corner of a strip on Gaines School Road.
Red and Black
UGA experimental vaccine to target life-threatening infections
Researchers at the University of Georgia have developed a new vaccine that could be the first clinically approved vaccination to protect against life-threatening fungal infections. According to a previous UGA study, fungal infections cause more than 1.5 million deaths worldwide every year. These infections double hospitalization costs, the length of...
Red and Black
Athens sees uptick in catalytic converter thefts
On Feb. 1, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received reports of five separate instances of theft of a catalytic converter. According to ACCPD, there was a theft at Ashley Circle, Georgetown Circle and Oconee Street. Two thefts occurred on International Drive. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s emission control...
Comments / 0