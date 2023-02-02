ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama

Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations

Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
DECATUR, AL
Kristen Walters

Leading discount retailer opening new store in Alabama

A leading discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 8, 2023, the popular national discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Market will be opening its newest Alabama store location in Decatur, according to the company's website.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South

Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

400 foods, including salads, sandwiches, snacks, recalled due to possible listeria contamination

More than 400 food products, including things such as ready-to-eat salads, sandwiches and yogurts, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced. The foods are from Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Group. The recall covers items sold Jan. 24-Jan. 30 in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Alabama Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

If you consider yourself an Alabamian, you may be well aware of what the Alabama allergy season is like. Located in the southeast and bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama experiences humid summers and somewhat mild winters compared to many other locations in the US. But what are allergies like in the state of Alabama, and when can you anticipate your sniffles at their worst?
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabamians can now add emergency contacts to driver’s license

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to add emergency contacts to their driver’s license. This helps first responders to alert your loved ones in the event you are involved in a crash or have a medical emergency and are unable to provide those emergency contacts.
ALABAMA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Autumn Moon experiences Miss Alabama competition

Cedar Creek alumna Autumn Moon recently competed in the Miss Alabama competition. Moon is currently a nursing student at the University of Alabama, where she is studying to become a CRNA after graduation. She describes herself as a “nerd” because of her investment in her academic success. “Something...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Inmates, catfish, Tide: Down in Alabama

An update on the early prisoner releases. Catfish engineering at Auburn. The Crimson Tide’s offensive and defensive coordinators. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?

The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
SECTION, AL
orangeandbluepress.com

Seniors Can Now Apply, Claim Farmers Market Vouchers in Alabama

Seniors can now apply and claim their vouchers from Alabama Farmers Market Authority to help low-income seniors. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit is about to expire this month and there is no clear indication if there will be a bill that will extend the program. However, there are other programs that Americans can utilize to purchase nutritious food.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

