6,500 people have already registered for ABC whiskey sweepstakes: Here’s the deadline
Registration for the Alabama Beverage Control Board’s new quarterly whiskey sweepstakes are outpacing numbers seen in the annual event, organizers said. As of Tuesday morning, 6,659 people have signed up to register for one of the places in line for the event. The deadline to sign up is Feb. 26.
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama
Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations
Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
School money, death-row lawsuit, spring storms: Down in Alabama
An audit claims an agency spent education money on other things. The state AG’s office responds to a death-row inmates’s lawsuit. Our primary severe-weather season is right around the corner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above...
Leading discount retailer opening new store in Alabama
A leading discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 8, 2023, the popular national discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Market will be opening its newest Alabama store location in Decatur, according to the company's website.
wbrc.com
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill, making any phone use behind the wheel illegal
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leaders are calling distracted driving an “epidemic on our roads.” ALDOT is now pushing for harsher laws that could change your driving habits. Right now in the state, it’s legal to have your phone in your hand while you’re driving. You can be...
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
wbrc.com
Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
Powerball: Check your numbers, one winner claims Monday’s $747 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! One winning ticket purchased in Washington came away with Monday night’s $747 million jackpot. Someone in Texas won $2 million by matching five numbers and the power play while someone in Minnesota and New York won $1 million by matching five numbers.
400 foods, including salads, sandwiches, snacks, recalled due to possible listeria contamination
More than 400 food products, including things such as ready-to-eat salads, sandwiches and yogurts, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced. The foods are from Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Group. The recall covers items sold Jan. 24-Jan. 30 in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey,...
OnlyInYourState
This Alabama Psychiatric Hospital Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There are all kinds of abandoned places in Alabama. Unfortunately, several of them have been abandoned for so long that they’re in the process of being reclaimed by nature. One of these places is the Jemison Center. To learn about the Jemison Center in Alabama, take a look below.
a-z-animals.com
Alabama Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
If you consider yourself an Alabamian, you may be well aware of what the Alabama allergy season is like. Located in the southeast and bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama experiences humid summers and somewhat mild winters compared to many other locations in the US. But what are allergies like in the state of Alabama, and when can you anticipate your sniffles at their worst?
Opelika-Auburn News
Big profits, big bills: Alabamians pay some of the nation’s highest electricity costs
Joshua Remley and his wife Elizabeth were shocked last year when their monthly power bill topped $700, well above the $170 to $250 or so they paid when they moved into their house four years ago. They’d wondered if they missed a payment to Alabama Power Company the prior month....
‘Hangin’ in there like a hair in a biscuit’: ‘Alabamian’ could become a certified dialect
"I'm finer than a frog hair split four ways," "bless your heart," or "I'm hangin' on like a hair in a biscuit!" are just a few of the...well...odd phrases you'll hear across the south, even if you're not exactly sure what someone is talking about.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabamians can now add emergency contacts to driver’s license
ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to add emergency contacts to their driver’s license. This helps first responders to alert your loved ones in the event you are involved in a crash or have a medical emergency and are unable to provide those emergency contacts.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Autumn Moon experiences Miss Alabama competition
Cedar Creek alumna Autumn Moon recently competed in the Miss Alabama competition. Moon is currently a nursing student at the University of Alabama, where she is studying to become a CRNA after graduation. She describes herself as a “nerd” because of her investment in her academic success. “Something...
Inmates, catfish, Tide: Down in Alabama
An update on the early prisoner releases. Catfish engineering at Auburn. The Crimson Tide’s offensive and defensive coordinators. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Many Alabama Residents Have Millions In Unclaimed Assets
Yes, I have heard it before but never tested the theory. This time, I typed my first and last name into the website and it was right on the screen in front of me. I had money, yes money, that was "unclaimed" and waiting for me. All I had to...
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
orangeandbluepress.com
Seniors Can Now Apply, Claim Farmers Market Vouchers in Alabama
Seniors can now apply and claim their vouchers from Alabama Farmers Market Authority to help low-income seniors. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit is about to expire this month and there is no clear indication if there will be a bill that will extend the program. However, there are other programs that Americans can utilize to purchase nutritious food.
