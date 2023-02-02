Read full article on original website
Thomas Singleton, 77; service Feb. 18
Thomas McLean Singleton, 77, “Tom” or “Tommy” to his friends and family, formerly from Newport, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his home in Durham, North Carolina. A celebration of life will be held at Sound View Original Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, February...
Reba Scoppe, 83; service Feb. 8
Reba Carol Masters Scoppe, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brook Stone Living Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Demaris Washington, 85; service Feb. 11
Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Shad Barrow officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Maria Goins, 37; incomplete
Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Gabriella Gulley, 77; incomplete
Gabriella Gill Gulley, 77, of Emerald Isle, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Kynn Johnson, 67; incomplete
Kynn Johnson, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Joan Lewis, 86; incomplete
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Kenneth Zeringue, 82; no service
Kenneth “Zeke” Joseph Zeringue, 82, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. Zeke was born on January 14, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Louis and Earline Zeringue. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and continued his military career working at Cherry Point. Zeke retired from his dedicated service and enjoyed fishing, dancing with his wife, and playing a variety of games. You could find Zeke hanging out with his VFW buddies at the local Post 7315. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Zeke will be deeply missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Michael Lusk, 71; service Feb. 10
Michael S. Lusk, 71, of Havelock, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at ECU Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, military honors will follow. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC....
Ashley Bell, 54; private service
Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Jasmine Marie, 22; private service
Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
Onslow County Veteran event gives resources to homeless Veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville hosted the annual Onslow County Veteran Stand Down Tuesday. The event is designed to provide resources and information for homeless and low-income Veterans in the community. This year, area Boy Scouts with Troop 81 put together 75 backpacks for...
Vicki Davenport; no service
Vicki Jo Davenport (Wagner), of Morehead City, went to her eternal rest on January 17, 2023. She is survived by her beloved son, John Davenport, his wife Betty, her loving grandson, Sebastian John Davenport-Bell and her soulmate Larry Skarsten. Vicki is further survived by her two sisters, Sharyn Wagner and Kathleen Gerth, her nieces, Michelle Bowser (Hochschild), Nancy (Steve) Miller (Hochschild), Patricia Blackman (Hochschild), Stephanie Schuler (Gerth) and nephew, Gerald (Nicki) Gerth. She is further survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as special friends.
Peletier board tables vegetative waste site ordinance on advice of town attorney
PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night tabled until at least March approval of a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town. The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session...
No injuries reported in apartment fire
— The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City. According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? On Monday, a military ship was spotted from the beach — just a couple of miles offshore. Also, before the downing of […]
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
Pancakes for Puryear and Benefit Ride
Pancakes for Puryear will be held on Feb. 25 from 8 – 11 a.m. at Two Rivers Church located at 3321 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern, NC. Kick Stands Up at 11:30 a.m. Lee and Brittany started Bear City Cycles in February 2021, a year later they welcomed their daughter, Leah, to the world. Lee enjoyed fishing and working on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, but he loves his family. Tragically, Lee passed away suddenly, and his family needs our help.
