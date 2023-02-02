ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Danny Clem
5d ago

This FEAR-Induced Coronavirus Crisis Was a TEST RUN to See Just How Much CONTROL Government Could Impose Upon Us. And the People of the World, America Included, Willingly Gave Up Their Freedoms... for a Virus. Some People Surrendered Without a Fight! Stay Pure!

a-z-animals.com

Alabama Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

If you consider yourself an Alabamian, you may be well aware of what the Alabama allergy season is like. Located in the southeast and bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama experiences humid summers and somewhat mild winters compared to many other locations in the US. But what are allergies like in the state of Alabama, and when can you anticipate your sniffles at their worst?
Tuscaloosa Thread

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Existential crisis’: Hospitals across the state face $1.5 billion financial loss after pandemic

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Hospital Association (ALaHA) announced Thursday morning that hospitals across the state have lost a combined $1.5 billion since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That number takes into account federal stimulus aid such as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) given to hospitals during the pandemic. Without federal COVID relief funding, the estimated loss would be well over $2.4 billion, the ALaHA board said.
apr.org

Alabama lawmaker files bill against panhandling

GOP lawmaker Reed Ingram is prefiling a bill ahead of the start of the March legislative session. It would outlaw roadside begging for money, by adding wording to an existing state law. WSFA-TV reports that Reed’s bill would take Alabama measure against loitering a step further. His bill would prohibit an individual from loitering on a public roadway or in the right of way of a public roadway. The city of Montgomery’s ordinance banning panhandlers from asking for money was challenged last year because opponents said it violated panhandlers’ first amendment rights. So, the City of Montgomery launched the Give Smart Montgomery campaign. The idea was to encourage residents to text donations to “GIVE MGM” to 44321. Those dollars would go to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, instead of handing money to panhandlers. Ingram says roadside begging has gotten out of hand, and what he’s proposing could help municipalities statewide. He points out this public safety bill focuses on keeping both the driver and the panhandler safe. Reed says he doesn’t expect any opposition to this bill. The 2023 legislative session starts March 7.
AL.com

Inmates, catfish, Tide: Down in Alabama

An update on the early prisoner releases. Catfish engineering at Auburn. The Crimson Tide’s offensive and defensive coordinators. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
AL.com

A few strong storms possible Wednesday night in Alabama

An approaching weather system could bring a few severe storms to parts of west Alabama from late Wednesday night into Thursday. A tornado or two and wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible with the strongest storms, which are expected to develop ahead of a cold front and push into west Alabama late Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
AL.com

Alabama’s ‘prime time’ for severe weather is coming

In 2022 Alabama had 98 tornadoes -- more than any year on record besides 2011. January 2023 continued the busy streak with 29 tornadoes, making it the most active January on record for twisters in the state. Could that mean the “prime time” for severe weather -- March, April and...
AL.com

AL.com

