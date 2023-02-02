ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Yung Bleu Gives Virtual Tour Of State-Of-The-Art Moon Boy University Campus

Yung Bleu has completed construction on his state-of-the-art Moon Boy University and he’s just about ready to open the doors on what’s sure to be a creative’s paradise. Announced last August, Bleu took to Instagram on Sunday (February 5) to reveal the space had been completed. In addition to multiple recording studios, MBU also includes a bowling alley, a basketball court, a pool, a sauna, a massage area, meeting rooms, bunk beds for the homies, a master suite, a gym, a theater, an area to cook in and a roof top bar.
ALABAMA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Has The Cheese & Merch Plug For His ‘Rat Tour’

Boosie Badazz is serious about making Young Scooter’s proposed ‘Rat Tour’ come to life, and he’s taking the steps to make the idea become a reality. On Saturday (February 4), the Baton Rouge native revealed he has a vendor who’s ready and willing to not only supply cheese and merchandise for the tour – but also put up money to actually book artists for it.
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B & Offset Get Their Own Valentine's Day-Themed McDonald's Meal

Cardi B and Offset have been given their own Valentine’s Day-themed McDonald’s meal, and a new commercial promoting the meal will air during Super Bowl LVII. Cardi B and Offset were initially spotted filming the TV spot in January, and new information has emerged about what fans can expect the Mickey-D’s meal to contain. According to a poster shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the Cardi B and Offset Meal will include a cheeseburger and Quarter Pounder with cheese with a side of BBQ sauce, a large fries, Apple Pie, and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst and a large Coca-Cola.
HipHopDX.com

Method Man Reacts to His Heartthrob Status at 51: 'It's Great to Get Your Flowers Now'

Method Man has opened up about his continued status as a Hip Hop heartthrob, powered in part by the success he’s found in his second career as an actor. Following his appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards as part of the Hip Hop 50 Tribute on Sunday (February 5), the Wu-Tang Clan rapper spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the significance of the milestone anniversary.

