Related
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat
Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn officially confirms the first comic book storyline that definitely won’t inspire ‘Superman: Legacy’
Ever since James Gunn first confirmed the existence and lineup of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters and Superman: Legacy in particular, fans have been desperate to know which comic book storylines would be influencing the franchise’s revamped first wave of projects. Of course, some...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ballsy ‘Quantumania’ fans already predicting Kang is coming for the crown of an undisputed DC icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t even out yet and fans are already comparing its leading villain Kang the Conquer (Jonathan Majors) to one of the biggest and baddest live-action DC villains ever to grace the silver screen. You know who we’re talking about – it’s Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.
wegotthiscovered.com
5 Marvel heroes who could become the next Ant-Man if Scott dies in ‘Quantumania’
As much as fans are excited for the incoming threequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is also getting the Marvel community kinda… well, antsy as there’s an ever-growing fear that Paul Rudd’s titular hero isn’t going to be making it out of this one alive. Not to diminish his prior accomplishments, but it’s fair to say that Kang the Conqueror, the Multiverse Saga’s big bad himself, is definitely the most fearsome opponent Scott Lang has faced across his MCU journey so far.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ backlash claims its most shocking victim yet as Tom Holland’s MCU future is called into question
Thanks to Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s speedy streaming arrivals, we were able to understand the final fan consensus on those movies pretty quickly, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was able to enjoy a longer honeymoon period thanks to its prelonged Disney Plus debut. Unfortunately, now that it’s finally available for everyone to watch from their sofas, the Ryan Coogler sequel is proving to be just as divisive as Marvel‘s other 2022 movies. With even a previously beloved character being bombarded with backlash…
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ paints a portrait of Joel’s brutality without turning him into John Wick
WARNING: The following article contains some spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us, Episode 4: “Please Hold My Hand.”. We’re officially four episodes in, and HBO’s The Last of Us is proving to be a thoroughly enjoyable and extremely faithful adaptation of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Surprising no one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus had heaps of scenes cut from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for being too funny
Here’s some news for you: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is very funny. So funny, in fact, that a lot of her scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were cut for that very reason. Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, or Val, in a few Marvel movies. She’s the director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the MCU and she personally recruited Yelena Belova and former Captain America John Walker.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kang’s secret past with the Avengers confirmed in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ clip
More information about Kang the Conqueror has been (slightly) revealed in a new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania clip. This new video has illuminated some parts of Kang’s past that may not have been made obvious from He Who Remains in Loki. It also gave a quick preview of just how powerful this multiverse-jumping man really is.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed
One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ promo has Marvel fans convinced it’s the next ‘No Way Home’
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially arriving next week, and following Monday’s red carpet premiere resulting in a wave of hugely positive first reactions, the hype has never been higher for the incoming threequel. And speaking of threequels, the latest promo to arrive for the movie is unveiling even more fresh footage that’s getting fans so excited they are going to so far as to compare it to the golden child of the MCU’s post-Endgame era — Spider-Man: No Way Home.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans aghast as gory concept art reveals the MCU character death we never wanted to see
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lived up to the promise of providing a horror-focused spin on the MCU, but then what do you expect when you hire The Evil Dead‘s Sam Raimi and let him off the leash? The movie saw Scarlet Witch in full horror monster mode, didn’t skimp on body horror when dismantling the heroes of an alternative Earth, and concluded with Strange possessing his own rotting corpse.
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Roiland thought he would never get fired if he cast himself in key voice roles
The rise of Justin Roiland may have been a gradual one, spanning over a decade across various popular animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls, Solar Opposites, and most recently Koala Man. His downfall, however, happened overnight. Now, new reports suggest the 42-year-old animator and voice actor had been safeguarding himself from such a fate by casting himself in key voice roles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Namor becomes the latest unjust victim of the Disney Plus ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ pivot
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first hit theaters in November of last year, Tenoch Huerta was instantly elevated into the pantheon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest-ever villains by many. The leader of the Talokan nation simply wanted to be left alone, but when he felt as though his...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’
You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism
One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Roiland hadn’t been on speaking terms with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Dan Harmon for several seasons
Without question, Adult Swim sitcom Rick and Morty has easily become one of the most popular comedy animation series of all time, notably etching its spot next to The Simpsons and Family Guy. However, all of that success soon came crashing down once it was publicly revealed that co-creator Justin Roiland had been charged with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. And yet, animosity between Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon had apparently been boiling over long before allegations were even brought to light.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn drops another visual clue for the inspirations behind ‘Superman: Legacy’
Having confirmed the first of the many stories that won’t have any sort of bearing whatsoever on Superman: Legacy, James Gunn may have offered a hint as to some of the tales that will. A lifelong fan of the character, the filmmaker has walked back fairly spectacularly on his...
wegotthiscovered.com
A potentially major ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ plot hole gets a shockingly reasonable explanation
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans love few things more than picking as many holes as possible in the plot of any film or television project, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been opened up to an entirely new wave of scrutiny since being made available to stream on Disney Plus. Whether...
wegotthiscovered.com
The most encouraging reaction to ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ by far is that the CGI doesn’t suck
Arguably the single biggest criticism of the altogether-polarizing Phase Four was that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s CGI had taken a worrying dip in quality across the board, which inevitably created some concerns for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. After all, the vast majority of Peyton Reed’s threequel is set...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: The world collectively gasps in disgust after some folks ship Joel and Ellie from ‘The Last of Us’
There’s ought to be some rule somewhere on the internet that says if it exists, there are going to be shippers of it. But even the most ardent practitioners of this strange art should draw the line at some point. Alas, now that The Last of Us protagonists Joel and Ellie are receiving this foul treatment, we’ve come to realize maybe the internet wasn’t such a great idea after all.
