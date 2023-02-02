As much as fans are excited for the incoming threequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is also getting the Marvel community kinda… well, antsy as there’s an ever-growing fear that Paul Rudd’s titular hero isn’t going to be making it out of this one alive. Not to diminish his prior accomplishments, but it’s fair to say that Kang the Conqueror, the Multiverse Saga’s big bad himself, is definitely the most fearsome opponent Scott Lang has faced across his MCU journey so far.

