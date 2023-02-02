ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Sweet Tea Restaurant in Birmingham closed for good

Sweet Tea Restaurant, a meat-and-three cafeteria-style restaurant with a Greek flair in Birmingham’s Midtown district near UAB, has closed for good. The restaurant announced on March 23, 2020, that it was closing temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, but it never reopened. In recent weeks, the building at 2205...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama

Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

‘Stop the Violence’ bus unveiled

This is another installment in The Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: What can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.”. A new MAX bus featuring the faces of 12 black mothers whose children have been murdered was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. The bus features the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations

Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

High-end steakhouse coming to Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke

Atlanta’s Revival Restaurant Group will open a “high end steakhouse concept” in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke later this year. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, the leasing and managing company for Lane Parke, said a brand identity for the steakhouse is in its final conceptual stages and will be announced later.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: A child of Birmingham Southern College

I am a child of Birmingham Southern College. Though I never matriculated as a student on the Hilltop, I was raised by a community of Birmingham Southern College graduates. The lives they lead made an indelible impression on me. They set the examples I aspired to. And as I result, I write with certainty that most of the good fortune in my life is directly attributable to Birmingham Southern College.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham elementary student found with gun at school

An investigation is underway after a young Birmingham City Schools student took a gun to school on Monday. A school staff member at Central Park Elementary discovered the gun, said Birmingham City Schools spokeswoman Sherrel Wheeler Stewart. Stewart said there was no threat to students or staff. The school sent...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Airport Authority will pay city for firefighters at airport

The City of Birmingham provides the firefighters who put out fires when airplanes have emergencies, but the airport has agreed to cover the cost. The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved a cooperation agreement with the Birmingham Airport Authority in which the authority will pay the city for aircraft rescue firefighting services based at the airport.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Gadsden police officer rescues child riding toy car on busy highway

A Gadsden policeman is being praised for rescuing a child riding in a toy car who got out onto a busy Gadsden thoroughfare as lunchtime traffic was at its peak. Connor Paulson recounted the story on Facebook, saying that around lunchtime Friday he saw a Gadsden policeman run across oncoming traffic on Rainbow Drive, which is U.S. 411, to grab a child in a toy car who had made it onto the highway.
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Breakers will play 6 USFL games in Birmingham in 2023

The New Orleans Breakers will play six games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham during the 2023 USFL season. Last year, the USFL staged its entire 40-game regular season in Birmingham. This year, the USFL has spread its eight teams across four hubs, with Birmingham retaining the Breakers and the Birmingham Stallions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

1 dead in Oxford house fire Tuesday morning, officials say

One person was killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Oxford, officials said. Six people were in the home in the 800 block of Boozer Drive at the time of the fire, Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said in the statement. Five were immediately accounted for. The fire department...
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

34-year-old man killed in weekend Sylacauga shooting

A 34-year-old man was killed in a weekend shooting in Sylacauga. Sylacauga police on Sunday responded to reports of shots fired in the Drew Court Housing Complex. They arrived to find a man unresponsive in the front yard of 189 Sherwood Drive, said Lt. Willis Whatley. Officers began CPR on...
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

