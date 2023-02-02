A Gadsden policeman is being praised for rescuing a child riding in a toy car who got out onto a busy Gadsden thoroughfare as lunchtime traffic was at its peak. Connor Paulson recounted the story on Facebook, saying that around lunchtime Friday he saw a Gadsden policeman run across oncoming traffic on Rainbow Drive, which is U.S. 411, to grab a child in a toy car who had made it onto the highway.

