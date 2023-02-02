ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park ranger awarded after saving 3-year-old's life in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 5 days ago
Lake Pueblo State Park. Photo Credit: Faina Gurevich (iStock).

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Park Ranger Kristopher Gard was issued the 'Valor Award' after saving the life of a three-year-old at Lake Pueblo State Park.

On October 23, 2022, a call for help went out about a kayak that had capsized on the lake during a windy day. Gard was there within three minutes, finding several people struggling in the turbulent, wind-driven water.

Without hesitation, Gard took off his uniform and dove into the dangerous water to start helping with the situation. He did so without a flotation device.

Later reports would detail that three total kayaks were involved, one with an adult and child and two that were being operated by a single adult.

Gard was able to get the unconscious three-year-old child to shore. Once at shore, he began to administer CPR while calling for additional medical help. Gard was able to revive the child, with the child ultimately flown from the scene via helicopter for additional care.

A 26-year-old and 44-year-old died in the tragic incident, but it's very likely the three-year-old would have also died without Gard's quick action.

Gard's 'Valor Award' is a part of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's annual awarding process.

"The awards are given annually to officers and rangers who demonstrate exceptional service and exemplify the qualities of commitment to preserving and enhancing Colorado's natural resources, wildlife and state parks, as well as a deep knowledge and expertise in biology, science, social mores, leadership, law enforcement and park or wildlife management," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

