‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Spotted Having a Not-So-Friendly Date on Her Birthday
‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have claimed to be friendly exes, but a recent dinner and the season 10 trailer seem to tell a different story.
Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval Having an “Open Relationship”
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer sees Scheana Shay make the suggestion about the couple. Ariana Madix isn't waiting for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to tell her and Tom Sandoval's story. Instead, she's setting the record straight ahead of the February 8 premiere. The Fancy AF Cocktails author took...
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Harry Hamlin has entered the chat! I don’t think it was a surprise to viewers when Lisa Rinna announced her firing exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, after surviving so much controversy on the show, I think we just gave up on the idea. But the housewives tides started to turn at the end […] The post Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Travis Barker A Bad Husband? Expert Claims Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Animal Process of Acceptance'
According to a body language expert who spoke to The Sun, Travis is "hypersexual and controlling," and he "dominates" Kourtney Kardashian. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, according to Patti Wood, plays up to her drummer husband during their numerous public displays of devotion; as a result, most of the time, he makes the decisions.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’
SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Said About Meri Brown Was ‘Taking Her Frustrations Out’ on Her Kids in 2009
Amid the recent allegations against 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown, Christine Brown's chapter about her falling out with Meri in the family's 2012 memoir is more relevant than ever.
Another One Bites The Dust: 'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Exits Show, Won't Return For Season 9
She's gone just as quickly as she returned. After making a one-season comeback, Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo is apparently out of the hit Bravo show's returning cast, RadarOnline.com has learned. The announcement came in the wake of the shocking news that fellow co-star Kathryn Dennis was fired over her alleged poor treatment of the show's staffers and a history of no-shows for filming. Southern Charm fans can expect an addition to the season 9 cast, with Madison LeCroy's confirmation that she'll be "back full throttle."While Bravo has not released an official premiere date for season 9 — or an...
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage
Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived...
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
Unmasked: Captain Lee Exposes How Some ‘Below Deck’ Crew & Guests ‘Morph’ Into ‘Monsters’ for the Camera
Captain Lee Rosbach says some 'Below Deck' crew and guests suddenly morph into 'monsters' when cameras start rolling.
Jill Duggar Dillard's New Picture Of Her Son Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing
There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).
Sister Wife Spectacle: Cody Brown Turned Down By Potential New Wife
’Tender Loving Care…?’ podcast has an inside source on the future of TLC's ‘Sister Wives’
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
