Kylie Jenner Makes A Special Tribute To Her & Travis Scott’s Son Aire On His First Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son Aire turns one today (Feb. 2). Their second born and first son has remained virtually Internet free. However, the Jenner family took a moment to wish their adorable baby boy a very happy first birthday . Check out their posts and kind words inside.

On Thurday, the billionaire mommy of two shared a precious montage video dedicated to her and Scott’s only son. Jenner describes him as her moon and her stars, wishing many more blessed years.

In the post, there are clips of them together in various places. They are seen at the beach, riding around the city, on their plush couch and with his big sister Stormi , who celebrated her 5th birthday yesterday (Feb. 1).

Jenner captions her tribute post , “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.”

Several of her family members joined in to post tributes to the newest addition to the family online. Of course, glammom Kris Jenner was the first to wish her grandson a wonderful first birthday. She captions a photo of her and Aire together saying, “Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!! You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!! You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever Lovey xo.”

Aire’s dad Scott hasn’t posted a tribute just yet, but we’re sure the entire family is happily celebrating their baby boy.

Happy Birthday, Aire!