ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GlobalGrind

Kylie Jenner Makes A Special Tribute To Her & Travis Scott’s Son Aire On His First Birthday

By Editor at Global Grind
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlnIn_0kaSnmHM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320L8e_0kaSnmHM00

Source: WWD / Getty

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son Aire turns one today (Feb. 2). Their second born and first son has remained virtually Internet free. However, the Jenner family took a moment to wish their adorable baby boy a very happy first birthday . Check out their posts and kind words inside.

On Thurday, the billionaire mommy of two shared a precious montage video dedicated to her and Scott’s only son. Jenner describes him as her moon and her stars, wishing many more blessed years.

In the post, there are clips of them together in various places. They are seen at the beach, riding around the city, on their plush couch and with his big sister Stormi , who celebrated her 5th birthday yesterday (Feb. 1).

Jenner captions her tribute post , “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.”

Several of her family members joined in to post tributes to the newest addition to the family online. Of course, glammom Kris Jenner was the first to wish her grandson a wonderful first birthday. She captions a photo of her and Aire together saying, “Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!! You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!! You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever Lovey xo.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Aire’s dad Scott hasn’t posted a tribute just yet, but we’re sure the entire family is happily celebrating their baby boy.

Happy Birthday, Aire!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Page Six

Kanye West takes new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori and daughter North out to dinner

North West has met her new stepmom. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was spotted getting dinner with her dad and his “wife,” Bianca Censori, on Sunday. The Daily Mail obtained photos of Kanye, 45, and the Yeezy architectural designer, 27, waiting for the 9-year-old to arrive at Nobu in Malibu. A security team was then seen dropping off North and one of her friends at the Japanese restaurant. The “Gold Digger” rapper, who wore a black bandana around his face and an army green puffer jacket with black cargo pants, sported a gold band on his left ring finger in...
MALIBU, CA
People

Alyssa Scott Says Her, Nick Cannon's Daughter Halo Is 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis' in New Photos

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's baby girl is soaking up the sun with her mom in sweet photos and video shared on Instagram Monday Alyssa Scott is enjoying some time outdoors with her baby girl. On Monday, the model, 29, shared photos and videos of herself with daughter Halo Marie, 6 weeks, soaking up the sun outside together. The first video slowly zooms in on the infant, dressed in a white shirt with a little pocket and khaki shorts and little knit booties as she lies on a baby lounge...
TMZ.com

T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
HollywoodLife

Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Them Getting Back Together Amid His Mother’s Death (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian has been Tristan Thompson‘s rock since the sudden death of his beloved mother, Andrea, on Jan. 5 — leading some to believe that the pain caused by the tragedy has caused Khloe to consider giving their relationship another try. However, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this is simply not going to happen. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the source said.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Throws Lavish Birthday Party For Stormi, 5, & Aire, 1, With Cute Custom Merch & More: Photos

Happy birthday to Stormi Webster and Aire Webster! Kylie Jenner threw a lavish party to celebrate her daughter’s 5th birthday, and her son’s 1st birthday, at her California mansion on Wednesday, February 1. Both Kylie, 25, and her sister Khloe Kardashian shared glimpses into the fabulous party on their respective Instagram Stories. Kylie, who shares her kids with her ex Travis Scott, 30, went out all to celebrate her two little ones, with custom merchandise that only a KarJenner would have at a kids’ birthday party.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
hotnewhiphop.com

LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown

“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy