ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Scammer jailed for trying to steal £2.1m left by friend to air ambulance charity

By Gwyn Wright
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgLcH_0kaSnkVu00

A scammer who tried to steal more than £2 million left by a elderly friend to an air ambulance charity before she died of cancer has been jailed for five years and three months.

Stewart Pearman, 75, forged a letter to solicitors which said he stood to inherit £2,186,079.

The woman, a friend of his for 25 years, was later deemed not to have sufficient mental capacity to have understood the letter when it was purported to have been signed by her.

The document, which was a letter of wishes to solicitors, said Pearman was the main beneficiary and sole executor of the will.

The woman had vowed to give the multimillion-pound sum to an air ambulance charity in 2014 and left £25,000 to Pearman, who she had appointed as one of the main executors of her will.

After she died on August 7 2016, he showed the letter to solicitors who became suspicious and began an investigation.

It emerged he had written the letter of wishes shortly before the woman died, and her GP said she did not have mental capacity when the letter was said to have been signed by her.

Two other men – Aleksander Yuriev Shikov, 35, and Luke Derrett, 42 – were lured into the scam by signing the letter of wishes as witnesses.

They provided sworn affidavits confirming they signed the letter as witnesses after it was signed by the deceased.

They later confessed they had signed the letter after the woman had died.

Pearman, from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire , was jailed for five years and three months at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday for fraud and making a false statement on oath. He must also pay £1,500 in prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

Stewart Pearman betrayed a friendship of 25 years and abused his position of trust as an executor of a dying lady’s will, for his own personal benefit

Gurminder Sanghera

Shikov and Derrett each pleaded guilty to wilfully making a false statement on oath and their four-month prison term was suspended for 12 months.

They must each do 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £510 towards prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

Gurminder Sanghera, a senior legal manager for the Crown Prosecution Service , said: “Stewart Pearman betrayed a friendship of 25 years and abused his position of trust as an executor of a dying lady’s will, for his own personal benefit.

“He dishonestly manufactured a forged letter of wishes so that he would receive an extra £2 million which was intended to benefit an air ambulance charity – and be used to save lives.

“Two other men, Yuriev Shikov and Luke Derrett, assisted Pearman in his gross breach of trust by falsely signing the document as witnesses.

“The CPS work closely with the police to bring fraudulent offenders like these to justice.”

Detective Constable Simon Timbrell of West Mercia Police said: “This was a despicable crime that sought to both take advantage of an incredibly vulnerable woman and deny a lifesaving charity vital funds. We are very pleased the estate will be bequeathed as intended.

“We hope this sentence sends a strong message that anyone seeking to take advantage of vulnerable people, particularly for financial gain, will be prosecuted.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims

Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
The Independent

Travel agent who pretended to family and customers she had cancer jailed

A travel agent who pretended to family and customers that she had cancer as part of a £2.6m con has been jailed for nine years.Married mother-of-two Lyne Barlow, 39, formerly of Stanley, County Durham, sold holidays around the world for too-good-to-be-true prices, conning more than 1,400 victims before her business crashed in September 2020.She even stole £520,000 from her own mother, Susan Colman – following the death of her father in 2015 – after stealing her financial identity, raiding her bank account and covering her tracks by diverting her 64-year-old mother’s mail.And to deflect blame when customers complained, she pretended...
The Independent

Husband contacted police about gun licence days before Epsom College deaths

A man found dead with his private school headteacher wife and seven-year-old daughter legally owned a gun that was discovered at the scene of the tragedy, police said.George Pattison, 39, had been in contact with Surrey Police just days before the killings about his gun licence in order to change his address after the family moved to the school site from Caterham.He was found dead with his wife Emma Pattison, 45, and their daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey on Sunday.The Times reported that Mrs Pattison had contacted a close relative with concerns...
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

87-year-old woman befriended a 34-year-old and ‘treated him like a grandson’. Then he killed her

A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman in a picturesque North Yorkshire village has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital by a judge who said it was an act of “appalling brutality”.Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, was befriended by 87-year-old Brenda Blainey when she met him in a Leeds restaurant and he went to live with her in the tourist village of Thornton-le-Dale, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said on Wednesday.But on 5 January last year, the Iranian national strangled Blainey before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in the...
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
truecrimedaily

2 women allegedly tortured boy for more than a decade, starting when he was 6 months old

RIALTO, Calif. (TCD) -- Two women are accused of torturing a 12-year-old boy for more than a decade, starting when he was 6 months old. According to a news release from the Rialto Police Department posted on Wednesday, Jan. 25, police learned of the alleged physical and emotional abuse of the 12-year-old victim, and an investigation was launched. As a result, 69-year-old Juanita Shorty and 51-year-old Lenora Harrell were reportedly arrested.
RIALTO, CA
The Independent

Lindsay Clancy: GoFundMe donations of over $1m will not be used to cover mother’s legal fees in murder case

A lawyer for Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her children while she was experiencing extreme postpartum psychosis, has confirmed that more than $1m raised through a GoFundMe campaign will not be used to cover her legal fees. Thousands of people have donated to the GoFundMe campaign meant to cover the funeral expenses for Ms Clancy’s children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and seven-month-old Callan Clancy. An attorney for Ms Clancy, who is charged with murder for allegedly strangling the children on 24 January, clarified to Law&Crime that the funds “have nothing to do with” his client’s legal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
The Independent

Nurse Lucy Letby ‘offered to take photos of baby soon after murdering her on fourth attempt’

“Smiling” nurse Lucy Letby offered to take photographs of a baby girl soon after she had murdered her at the fourth attempt, a court has heard.The Crown say the 33-year-old harmed the premature infant with injections of air into her feeding tube and bloodstream before she eventually died in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit in the early hours of October 23 2015.Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the unit on various dates between June 2015 and June 2016.On Wednesday, jurors at Manchester Crown Court began to hear evidence about the nurse’s ninth...
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Upworthy

Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 19, 2022. It has since been updated. A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty

A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Police release mugshot of K-9 Ice who was accused of stealing an officer's lunch: '100% innocent'

Dogs are an important part of any police department. They help with investigating cases and are trained to be an active team member. However, they sometimes don't behave like an officer. Recently, Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan shared a mugshot of K-9 Ice and they accused him of stealing an officer’s half-eaten lunch in the breakroom during a call to assist in an emergency, as reported by Wate. In the Facebook post put up on January 12, the department wrote, “The incident happened two days ago at the station. Ofc. Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist a person in the WPD jail. He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half-eaten lunch on the table. A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops. Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!”
WYANDOTTE, MI
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy