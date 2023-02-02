ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Juniper Village at Bucks County: 3-Part Symphony Series

When: February 8th and March 29th, 2023 at 2 p.m. and April 19th, 2023 at 1 p.m. Where: Juniper Village at Bucks County Auditorium, 3200 Bensalem Boulevard, Bensalem, PA 19020. What: A series of live performances from ensembles of the Bucks County Symphony Orchestra. The public, and media, are invited...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Water main break in Doylestown

North Franklin Street between Union and Doyle streets in Doylestown Borough is currently closed due to a water main break, according to Central Bucks Regional Police Department. Police ask people to avoid the area as crews work to rectify the problem.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Yardley man gets 15-30 years for shooting police chief

Bucks County Judge Wallace H. Bateman Monday sentenced Colin Petroziello, of Yardley, to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution for shooting borough police Chief Joseph Kelly on Aug. 18, 2021. “If not for the heroics of the police chief and others acting in a quick and efficient...
YARDLEY, PA
Neshaminy responds to critical state audit on tax hikes, surpluses

While accepting the facts and demonstrating a willingness to implement the recommendations of an audit by the office of Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, officials from the Neshaminy School District recently issued a press release including a statement laying out its side of the story. The audit looked at 12...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Township police seek public’s help in fatal hit and run

The Bristol Township Police Department is asking the public for help in connection with a fatal hit and run, which occurred Sunday in Levittown. According to police, a pedestrian was struck at approximately 4:08 p.m. Feb. 5, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant located at 7700 Bristol Pike. The truck that struck the pedestrian “fled the scene,” police said. The pedestrian was transported by a Bucks County Rescue Squad ambulance to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
LEVITTOWN, PA

