The Bristol Township Police Department is asking the public for help in connection with a fatal hit and run, which occurred Sunday in Levittown. According to police, a pedestrian was struck at approximately 4:08 p.m. Feb. 5, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant located at 7700 Bristol Pike. The truck that struck the pedestrian “fled the scene,” police said. The pedestrian was transported by a Bucks County Rescue Squad ambulance to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

LEVITTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO