Read full article on original website
Related
Scoop: Iowa forfeits millions in federal emergency housing funds
Polk County is getting nearly $28 million more in federal pandemic emergency rent assistance forfeited by the state, federal documents show. Another almost $17 million of Iowa's money was redistributed in late January to other states. Why it matters: More than 20,000 Iowans are not caught up on rent, according...
stormlakeradio.com
State Auditor Issues Advisory Regarding LIHEAP Fund Payment Delays
State officials say they’re aware of a delay in payments going out to those receiving assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. State Auditor Rob Sand says he’s heard from LIHEAP recipients saying their accounts have not been credited by their utility vendor, or have not received their direct payment from LIHEAP. Sand says they’re monitoring the situation, and says funds should be properly distributed and credited by April.
moderncampground.com
Iowa Implements kw/h Tax on Electric Vehicles, Braces for Revenue Impact
The state of Iowa is set to begin collecting taxes for charging electric vehicles starting this July, according to a report by Route Fifty. While the number of EVs on Iowa roads still constitutes a small portion of the 4 million registered vehicles in the state, it’s a growing trend.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Iowa State Senate Passes Bill Intended To Fix Property Tax Error
The Iowa Senate passed a bill recently that intends to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments issues. Iowa Senator for District 14 Sarah Trone-Garriott tells Raccoon Valley Radio last October the state discovered an error that would cause an unintentional property tax increase and would have left property taxpayers with higher bills than expected. Trone-Gariott says that Senate File 181 will fix those unintended tax increases but it will leave local governments trying to make up the budget shortfall.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
iheart.com
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said she intends to lower the state’s income tax rate to 2% while “trying to get to 0%” in an interview with a conservative podcast published last Thursday. “The Republican Governors, that I’ve served with and work...
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
kiwaradio.com
17 Iowa nursing homes closed in 2022
Statewide Iowa — Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association CEO Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice
One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Amazing New Bike Trail Will Run Through Iowa
Can you imagine a bike trail you can ride that takes you across the country? It's happening and this amazing ride with go right through the Quad Cities. The Great American Rail-Trail, the newest 2-wheel adventure, is about to span from Washington D.C. to the northern area of Washington State and dive directly through the Quad Cities.
KIMT
Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of northern Iowa for Wednesday into Thursday
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...Winter Storm Looking More Likely... .A winter storm will bring accumulating snow, possibly heavy, to much of the area late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Confidence is increasing in a heavy snow band of 6 or more inches from central into southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. There are still uncertainties with the storm, that could impact the snow amounts and location it falls. Follow the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
System To Eye Iowa with Rain and Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night Through Thursday Night.
A weak pulse of energy moved through yesterday and now a stronger storm system will impact the forecast area later Wednesday night through Friday with a risk for rain, snow and gusty winds, so read on for details...
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
kiwaradio.com
Reynolds Vows More Action To Respond To Parents’ Objections To School Library Materials
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for...
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
Comments / 1