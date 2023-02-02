NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...Winter Storm Looking More Likely... .A winter storm will bring accumulating snow, possibly heavy, to much of the area late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Confidence is increasing in a heavy snow band of 6 or more inches from central into southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. There are still uncertainties with the storm, that could impact the snow amounts and location it falls. Follow the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

