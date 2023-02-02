ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Outages In Texas Could Last Until Friday, Over 430,000 In The Dark

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There were still more than 430,000 homes without power across Texas as of Thursday morning due to the winter storms that moved across the state, USA Today reported.

According to Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent , most of the power outages were caused by more complex issues than just malfunctioning equipment, meaning they could last a lot longer than expected.

Sargent noted, "Austin Energy crews are prioritizing power restoration to critical organizations and working on getting the greatest number of customers online in the least amount of time."

There were more than 173,000 customers without power in Austin as of Thursday. Williamson County had more than 59,000 power outages. Smith County had more than 35,000 customers without power while Bell County reported just over 25,000 outages.

"Since the storm began early Wednesday morning, Austin Energy has restored more than 72,000 customers. However, restoration efforts have been slow due to consistently freezing temperatures and accumulating ice," Sargent explained. "Austin Energy crews and contractors are working as swiftly as possible to restore power."

Customers across Texas can check for power outages at PowerOutage.us .

Here's how Dallas-area residents can check for ongoing power outages .

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

