Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
CNET
Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search
Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
The Verge
Microsoft and Google are about to Open an AI battle
Microsoft is about to go head-to-head with Google in a battle for the future of search. At a press event later today, Microsoft is widely expected to detail plans to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine. Google has already tried to preempt the news, making a rushed announcement yesterday to introduce Bard, its rival to ChatGPT, and promising more details on its AI future in a press event on Wednesday.
geekwire.com
Google teases ChatGPT rival and AI search tools, one day before previously secret Microsoft event
Artificial intelligence and internet search just got a lot more competitive. Google today announced the upcoming rollout of an “experimental” conversational AI service, dubbed Bard, after months of OpenAI stealing headlines and capturing buzz with its ChatGPT service. The company also plans to soon roll out new AI...
Apple Insider
Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
How will Google and Microsoft AI chatbots affect us and how we work?
Google and Microsoft are going head to head over the future of search by embracing the technology behind artificial intelligence chatbots. Google announced on Monday that it is testing Bard, a rival to the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, which has swiftly become a sensation, and will roll it out to the public in the coming weeks.
Microsoft upgrades Bing and Edge with ChatGPT tech to challenge Google at its own AI game
Microsoft announced new enhancements to Bing and the Edge browser using tech that powers ChatGPT.
Recent Windows update wants to snoop through users' Office data
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: A patch recently released via Windows Update scared Office users away, as Microsoft was seemingly going after data about older Office versions. Now the company explains: it's for your own good, privacy is paramount, etc.
TechCrunch
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
The company is also launching a new version of its Edge browser today, with these new AI features built into the sidebar. The new experience is now live on Bing, but it’s still somewhat limited. For the full experience, you’ll have to get on the waitlist. As expected,...
aiexpress.io
Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts
Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
CNET
Microsoft's ChatGPT Plans for Bing Could Surface on Tuesday
Microsoft is hosting an event Tuesday that's expected to reveal the fusion of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT and Microsoft's search engine Bing. Invites to the event were sent last week, and attendees were told there will be news of "progress on a few exciting projects" from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The event starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET Tuesday at Microsoft's Campus in Redmond, Washington.
NPR
Microsoft revamps Bing search engine to use artificial intelligence
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine on Tuesday that incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, which company executives hope will help it eventually dethrone Google as the No. 1 search service. Microsoft is teaming up with OpenAI, the San Francisco research lab behind...
Motley Fool
Google to Defend Its Business From Microsoft and ChatGPT With Home-Grown AI Software Bard
Alphabet is releasing a consumer-facing, conversational AI tool called Bard, which will work much like ChatGPT. The company previously was moving slowly with AI applications to ensure they worked correctly, protecting its reputation. ChatGPT's rapid rise may have accelerated Alphabet's timetable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
marketscreener.com
Microsoft to infuse software with more AI as Google rivalry heats up
REDMOND, Wash. (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp is revamping its Bing search engine with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, in one of its biggest efforts yet to lead a new wave of technology and reshape how people gather information. Microsoft is staking its future on AI through billions of dollars...
Microsoft unveils AI powered version of Edge with shiny new UI and more
Microsoft has announced a major update coming soon to its Edge web browser that includes a brand-new interface, inspired by Windows 11's design language, as well as revolutionary new AI capabilities powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. The new AI capabilities are housed in the Edge Sidebar and are accessible at any time.
The AI Wars Have Begun: Microsoft Announces ChatGPT Bing Integration After Google Introduces AI Competitor, Bard
ChatGPT proved to be an accelerant for large companies releasing their own versions of AI-powered search bots.
Chinese tech giant Baidu launching ChatGPT-style AI bot
The Chinese tech giant Baidu announced Tuesday that it is developing an AI bot as the program ChatGPT increasingly gains popularity. Baidu said in a tweet that it is creating an AI chatbot project called ERNIE Bot, which was first proposed as a language model in 2019. The program was capable of understanding 96 languages…
Microsoft Radically Improving Search In Cooperation With OpenAI, Dubbing It 'The New Bing'
By now, you've probably heard ad nauseam about the rise of artificial intelligence. Once the watercooler topic of geeky tech enthusiasts, the conversation about AI has exploded in recent months thanks to the release of tools like ChatGPT, which greatly advanced the scope of what a chatbot is capable of.
TechSpot
TechSpot
