Westfield, MA

Single family residence sells for $423,000 in Amherst

Gaibrial Duffy and Christopher Duffy acquired the property at 19 Thayer Street, Amherst, from Associates Llc Kgt on Jan. 19, 2023. The $423,000 purchase price works out to $272 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have...
AMHERST, MA
Detached house sells in Easthampton for $305,000

Maxwell Swisher acquired the property at 8 Jones Drive, Easthampton, from Barry J Picard and Lori A Picard on Jan. 17, 2023. The $305,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $318. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Nana’s Kitchen reopens in Westfield with guest chef, Cajun, Creole spice

WESTFIELD — Nana’s Kitchen re-opened on School Street this week with a new menu sure to bring a little spice to downtown Westfield. Owner Wendy Orszulak has reinvented Nana’s Kitchen, specializing in Cajun and Creole food, which she said fills a void in the city’s cuisine. To make this happen, she teamed up with North Carolina Chef Trevis Gilmore. At first glance, the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, but when you hear their stories, they make perfect sense.
WESTFIELD, MA
Single family residence sells in Hadley for $675,000

Maureen Humpage and Arielle Jessop humpage acquired the property at 8 Sunrise Drive, Hadley, from Mark Lively and Collyn Lively on Jan. 20, 2023, for $675,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
HADLEY, MA
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $795,000

Mark Fairchild and Margaret Fairchild bought the property at 47 Ridge Road, Longmeadow, from Jerry L Gibson on Jan. 20, 2023, for $795,000 which represents a price per square foot of $367. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 29,201 square-foot lot. Additional...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Springfield mayoral candidate Jesse Lederman plans to focus on neighborhood quality, re-envision economic development if elected

SPRINGFIELD — Addressing issues around the neighborhood quality of life, re-envisioning economic development opportunities for working families and developing an education system that benefits both students and educators are a few of the goals Jesse Lederman said he plans to address if elected as Springfield’s next mayor. Lederman,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Westfield boys hockey shuts out Dartmouth, 2-0

WESTFIELD – The Westfield boys ice hockey team received a much-needed boost with a home shutout Saturday at Amelia Park. The Bombers scored two third period goals and bottled up Darmouth’s offense for 45 minutes to hold on to a 2-0 victory. The first two periods lacked any...
WESTFIELD, MA
Westfield Board of Health chair reappointed despite 3 councilors’ objections

WESTFIELD — Board of Health Chair Juanita Carnes was reconfirmed last week for another term on the board, but not without the opposition of three city councilors. The councilors voting against Carnes, who is a nurse practitioner in urgent care at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, had different reasons. Councilor Dan Allie disagreed with regulations the Westfield Board of Health imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, and Councilor Nicholas Morganelli had a specific objection to the board’s actions at one pandemic-related meeting. Councilor Kristen Mello’s reasons had nothing to do with COVID-19.
WESTFIELD, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Amherst for $370,000

Historic Renovations Re bought the property at 30 McClellan Street, Amherst, from Judy Lewis Est Simpson on Jan. 18, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $270. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 8,600 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
AMHERST, MA
