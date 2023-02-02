Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
The Place 2 Be restaurant to host drag queen shows in Springfield, Connecticut
For a restaurant that boasts towering 50-ounce mimosas and neon signage with cheeky phrases like, “Go Bottomless,” the addition of drag queens at The Place 2 Be to its already-Instagrammable vibe is an obvious choice for its location in Springfield, according to restaurant manager Kevin Garrido. The restaurant,...
Uptown Boxing Gym in Southbridge supports athletes of all ages, backgrounds
At 5 p.m., Uptown Boxing Gym in Southbridge is quiet and empty except for owner David Di Gregorio. As the clock ticks toward 5:30, however, people begin to arrive, and soon the gym is filled with people of all ages. Di Gregorio has operated Uptown Boxing since opening it in...
Springfield International Charter football to join Tri-County league for 2023 season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Springfield International Charter football team will play its first varsity season in the Tri-County league next fall, according to a post on the team’s Instagram.
Single family residence sells for $423,000 in Amherst
Gaibrial Duffy and Christopher Duffy acquired the property at 19 Thayer Street, Amherst, from Associates Llc Kgt on Jan. 19, 2023. The $423,000 purchase price works out to $272 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Detached house sells in Easthampton for $305,000
Maxwell Swisher acquired the property at 8 Jones Drive, Easthampton, from Barry J Picard and Lori A Picard on Jan. 17, 2023. The $305,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $318. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional...
Nana’s Kitchen reopens in Westfield with guest chef, Cajun, Creole spice
WESTFIELD — Nana’s Kitchen re-opened on School Street this week with a new menu sure to bring a little spice to downtown Westfield. Owner Wendy Orszulak has reinvented Nana’s Kitchen, specializing in Cajun and Creole food, which she said fills a void in the city’s cuisine. To make this happen, she teamed up with North Carolina Chef Trevis Gilmore. At first glance, the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, but when you hear their stories, they make perfect sense.
Single family residence sells in Hadley for $675,000
Maureen Humpage and Arielle Jessop humpage acquired the property at 8 Sunrise Drive, Hadley, from Mark Lively and Collyn Lively on Jan. 20, 2023, for $675,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
GoFundMe for family of infant killed by tree in Southwick during arctic blast hits goal
The GoFundMe for the family of a 4-month-old girl killed by a tree in Southwick during Friday’s arctic blast exceeded its $20,000 goal in just three days. The fundraiser has now collected over $23,000. Alana Rae Bourbeau was killed in Southwick on Friday. The 4-month-old, who was identified in...
Minnechaug student reporter Lilli DiGrande had scoop on Wilbraham lights issue
Minnechaug Regional High School’s unique problem of lights that can’t be turned off recently gained national attention, but one student within the school already had the scoop more than a year ago. Lilli DiGrande, a 16-year-old junior and co-editor of “The Smoke Signal,” the online school newspaper, published...
Riverside Park and Speedway: Vintage photos from Western Massachusetts
Riverside Park in Agawam, Massachusetts, was a gathering spot for fun as far back as the late 19th century when it was known as Riverside Grove (and Gallup’s Grove before that). Henry J. Perkins transformed the picnic grove into an amusement park more than 100 years ago with the...
‘I am just helpless’: Turkish community in Western Massachusetts channels anguish into collecting aid for earthquake-shaken home
Halil Kuzu takes some comfort that he was able to get his parents and siblings on the phone briefly after Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook their shared hometown of Kahramanmaras to its core, but just before a 7.5 magnitude aftershock severed all but the most rudimentary communications. “I am...
Amherst school superintendent: more time needed to move 6-grade students to middle school
AMHERST — Superintendent of Schools Michael Morris said more time is needed to better organize a move of the town’s 6th-grade students to the Amherst Regional Middle School, a building that is currently used for grades 7 and 8. Following Morris’ request, in October 2021, Amherst School Committee...
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $795,000
Mark Fairchild and Margaret Fairchild bought the property at 47 Ridge Road, Longmeadow, from Jerry L Gibson on Jan. 20, 2023, for $795,000 which represents a price per square foot of $367. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 29,201 square-foot lot. Additional...
Chicopee School Committee selects Connecticut administrator as next superintendent
CHICOPEE – The School Committee selected Connecticut administrator Marcus L. Ware over its interim superintendent Alvin W. Morton as its next school superintendent on Monday night after two members changed their votes to break a deadlock. The School Committee met for the second time Monday to deliberate over which...
Springfield mayoral candidate Jesse Lederman plans to focus on neighborhood quality, re-envision economic development if elected
SPRINGFIELD — Addressing issues around the neighborhood quality of life, re-envisioning economic development opportunities for working families and developing an education system that benefits both students and educators are a few of the goals Jesse Lederman said he plans to address if elected as Springfield’s next mayor. Lederman,...
Westfield boys hockey shuts out Dartmouth, 2-0
WESTFIELD – The Westfield boys ice hockey team received a much-needed boost with a home shutout Saturday at Amelia Park. The Bombers scored two third period goals and bottled up Darmouth’s offense for 45 minutes to hold on to a 2-0 victory. The first two periods lacked any...
Westfield Board of Health chair reappointed despite 3 councilors’ objections
WESTFIELD — Board of Health Chair Juanita Carnes was reconfirmed last week for another term on the board, but not without the opposition of three city councilors. The councilors voting against Carnes, who is a nurse practitioner in urgent care at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, had different reasons. Councilor Dan Allie disagreed with regulations the Westfield Board of Health imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, and Councilor Nicholas Morganelli had a specific objection to the board’s actions at one pandemic-related meeting. Councilor Kristen Mello’s reasons had nothing to do with COVID-19.
Springfield City Council president Jesse Lederman announces run for mayor
SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman is running for mayor. “I’m running for mayor to build an accessible, responsive, and professional local government that can meet the needs of all our neighborhoods,” he said in a news release issued Tuesday morning along with a campaign kickoff video available on his website.
Three-bedroom home sells in Amherst for $370,000
Historic Renovations Re bought the property at 30 McClellan Street, Amherst, from Judy Lewis Est Simpson on Jan. 18, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $270. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 8,600 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”
Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1