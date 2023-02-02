Longtime Green Tree pizzeria closing after 45 years

It’s the end of an era for a long-time staple in the Nobel Manor area.

Sammy’s Pizzeria in Green Tree will close this weekend after 45 years of being in business.

“Thank you to our loyal customers who have continued to support our family business” A message on Sammy’s website stated. “It has been an honor to serve you since 1978. We will keep the fond memories and relationships created here close to us.”

Sammy’s served pizza, salad, wings, pasta and more.

Fans of Sammy’s were upset by the news.

“So sad to hear this!!!” said one person.

“This is shocking and disappointing,” said another.

Sammy’s will toss its final pie on Saturday, February 4.