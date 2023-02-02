Rejected: Illini student fan group 'krushed' after conference rival revokes 200 tickets to Saturday's basketball game

CHAMPAIGN (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The University of Illinois student cheering section known as “The Orange Krush” has been notified that 200 tickets purchased for a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday have been invalidated.

The Orange Krush purchased the tickets under false pretenses saying they were for a Boys and Girls Club chapter.

The mailing address was in Champaign.

The Hawkeyes Athletic Department followed up and found they weren’t for the Boys and Girls Club and, as a result, invalidated the tickets.

“It is highly unfortunate that the University of Iowa and its athletic department refused to face the consequences of the mistake they made in selling tickets to a billing address in Champaign. “It is against the spirit of competition and rivalry,” the Krush said in a statement.

“We take it as a great compliment that the Orange Krush is a strong enough section to be so feared that an opposing athletic department is willing to sacrifice $5,400 and ruin a sellout in order to turn us away,” they added.

The Krush said it’s out $6,000 for the charter buses it booked.

The Hawkeyes donated the tickets to a local Boys and Girls Club.

