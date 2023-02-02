Rejected: Illini student fan group 'krushed' after conference rival revokes 200 tickets to Saturday's basketball game
CHAMPAIGN (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The University of Illinois student cheering section known as “The Orange Krush” has been notified that 200 tickets purchased for a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday have been invalidated.
The Orange Krush purchased the tickets under false pretenses saying they were for a Boys and Girls Club chapter.
The mailing address was in Champaign.
The Hawkeyes Athletic Department followed up and found they weren’t for the Boys and Girls Club and, as a result, invalidated the tickets.
Posted by The Orange Krush on Wednesday, February 1, 2023
“It is highly unfortunate that the University of Iowa and its athletic department refused to face the consequences of the mistake they made in selling tickets to a billing address in Champaign. “It is against the spirit of competition and rivalry,” the Krush said in a statement.
“We take it as a great compliment that the Orange Krush is a strong enough section to be so feared that an opposing athletic department is willing to sacrifice $5,400 and ruin a sellout in order to turn us away,” they added.
The Krush said it’s out $6,000 for the charter buses it booked.
The Hawkeyes donated the tickets to a local Boys and Girls Club.
Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments / 0