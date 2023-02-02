Police officer charged after shooting off-duty cop in Indiana

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Police officer on the job for less than a year in St. John, Indiana has an uncertain future after being charged with a felony for shooting at an off-duty Hammond officer late last year.

On November 29 at 2:30 a.m. the St. John Officer, Phillip Fabian, was out of his car on Cline Avenue, checking out what he thought was an abandoned car.

He claimed an approaching car, the personal car of a Hammond police officer, almost hit him and he fired multiple shots at the car.

The Hammond Officer said it didn’t happen that way. He said he gave the officer plenty of room. He kept driving and was pulled over nearby.

"In this case, this officer- the St.John police officer acted completely recklessly, disproportionately responded to a non- threatening situation with deadly force and thankfully it didn't turn out that way, but it could have," said Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.

"It's scary."

Fabian is charged with one felony count of criminal recklessness and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. He’s on administrative leave.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram