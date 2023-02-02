ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

US filings for jobless aid lowest since April

By MATT OTT AP Business Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4j1I_0kaShLZR00

(AP) — U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation.

Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Jan. 28 fell by 3,000 last week to 183,000, from 186,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It was the third straight week claims were under 200,000 and the third straight weekly decline.

Jobless claims generally serve as a proxy for layoffs, which have been relatively low since the pandemic wiped out millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens out some of the week-to-week volatility, declined by 5,750 to 191,750.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points, its eighth rate hike in less than a year. The central bank’s benchmark rate is now in a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, its highest level in 15 years. Chair Jerome Powell appeared to suggest Wednesday that he foresees two additional quarter-point rate hikes.

So far, the Fed’s aggressive policy has pushed inflation down, but has had less impact on a resilient U.S. job market.

On Wednesday, the government reported that U.S. job openings rose to 11 million in December, up from 10.44 million in November and the highest since July. For 18 straight months, employers have posted at least 10 million openings — a level never reached before 2021 in Labor Department data going back to 2000. The number of openings in December meant that there were about two vacancies for every unemployed American.

Last month’s job report told a similar story: U.S. employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low.

The Labor Department releases its monthly jobs report for January on Friday, where analysts expect the U.S. economy to have added another 185,000 jobs. That would be the lowest number in more than two years.

Within the monthly jobs data, there is some evidence of slowing wage growth, another of the Fed’s goals. Average hourly pay growth in December eased to its slowest pace in 16 months, which could reduce pressure on employers to raise prices to offset their higher labor costs.

Though the U.S. labor market remains robust, layoffs have been mounting in the technology sector, which is dealing with falling demand after a pandemic boom. IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, Facebook parent Meta, Twitter and DoorDash have all announced layoffs recently.

The Fed’s interest rate hikes have hit the real estate sector the hardest, largely due to higher mortgage rates — currently above 6% — that have slowed home sales for 11 straight months. That’s almost step-in-step with the Fed’s rate hikes that began last March.

About 1.66 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 21, down 11,000 from the week before.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Police locate missing 70-year-old man

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A 70-year-old man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found, according to Massachusetts State Police. A Silver Alert was issued for Paul Pirro after he was last seen around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Hampden. Wilbraham police said he was found around 10:20 p.m. and thanked everyone who helped […]
WILBRAHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. An operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters in the Atlantic Ocean to recover debris from the […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WPRI 12 News

Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman died following a standoff with police in Easton Sunday morning. Officers responded to a well-being check on Spooner Street around 11:30 a.m. after a family member reported that their loved one was threatening to harm herself, according to Easton Police Chief Keith Boone. Upon […]
EASTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Heavy police presence in Easton; medical examiner on scene

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — There was a heavy police presence on Spooner Street in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday, causing several roads in the area to be blocked off. Authorities first arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and appeared to be gathering evidence around a house on Spooner Street.  Police were still in the area […]
EASTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy