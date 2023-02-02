Surprise details library transition timeline

In preparation for the transition of the three city of Surprise libraries from Maricopa County Library District staffing and programming to city of Surprise staffing and programming, the libraries will be closed Monday, Feb, 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14 for staff training.

Northwest Regional Library will remain closed until March 3 for renovations with limited services available.

Details on the upcoming library schedule and other important transition information include:

Feb. 13-14

• Northwest Regional, Asante and Hollyhock libraries will be closed for staff training.

Feb. 15

• The city will begin management of the three libraries in Surprise, which will fall under the umbrella of Surprise Public Library System.

• Asante and Hollyhock libraries will reopen. All programming, staffing and day-to-day operations will be overseen by the city.

The programming calendar is available at surpriseaz.gov/Library.

The new phone number for Asante Library will be 623-222-2940. The new phone number for Hollyhock Library will be 623-222-2955. The new email for all libraries is library@surpriseaz.gov.

• Northwest Regional Library will remain closed for renovations. The lobby will stay open for limited browsing and pickup, and the event room will remain open for programming.

The programming calendar is available at surpriseaz.gov/Library.

During the closure, call the new Surprise Public Library System main number at 623-222-2900.

• Patrons will not see any changes to the borrowing experience at this time and will continue to use your MCLD library card and account.

March 3

• Northwest Regional Library reopens following a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Programming, staffing and day-to-day operations remain under city of Surprise management.

The new phone number for Northwest Regional Library will be 623-222-2901. The new email for all libraries is library@surpriseaz.gov.

• Continue to use MCLD library cards and accounts to checkout materials and use computers/printers.

• The ribbon cutting event will unveil an updated look. The ribbon cutting will take place with City Council in front of the north library entrance. There will also be some special programming inside of the library for all ages to enjoy. There is a Spring Training game beginning at 1:05 p.m. that day at the stadium across the street.

July 1

• Northwest Regional Library will be renamed Surprise Regional Library.

• Borrowing and library access will change as outlined below.

Access to Library Materials – Beginning July 1, patrons will need a Surprise Public Library System Card in order to check out materials from the three Surprise library branches.

The city will launch a new library website with enhanced customer service features. An MCLD library card will no longer be accepted at any Surprise Library System branch.

However, county residents may sign up for a Surprise Public Library System card for continued access to materials at the three libraries. County cardholders will continue to have access to MCLD’s entire digital library and to checkout materials from the 15 MCLD library branches.

Status of County Library Cards – All Maricopa County residents can continue their current MCLD library card account or obtain a new county card at no additional cost.

As the transition nears, any county library account still connected to a Surprise library location will be automatically transferred to White Tank Library as their “home” library. This will keep the county card active.

Customers will still need to renew their card before or on their expiration date. Customers are welcome to change their home library at any time by calling MCLD at 602-652-3000 or by stopping into an MCLD branch.

For library hours, the events/programming schedule and FAQs about the library transition, visit surpriseaz.gov/Library or library@surpriseaz.gov or call 602-222-2900.

Questions for MCLD should be directed to AskALibrarian@mcldaz.org or 602-652-3000.