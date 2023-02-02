Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
KCTV 5
KC fifth-graders get tour of Arrowhead ahead of Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs may be in Arizona already – but Arrowhead Stadium was bustling today!. Fifth-graders at Crossroads Academy spent the day getting a look around the facilities and learning about the history of the franchise. “It’s very special, being able to let them have...
KCTV 5
Jack Stack closing dining area Sunday so staff can enjoy Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ve got to get it while the getting’s good! Kansas City BBQ staple Jack Stack is closing its dining area Sunday and closing carry-out early so the staff can go home and enjoy the Super Bowl. All six of the restaurant’s locations will...
