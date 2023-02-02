Federal stimulus dollars prevented financial ‘disaster’ at Cleveland, finance chief says

Read full article on original website
‘A freeloader’: Strongsville dentist sentenced to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for 20 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge called a Strongsville dentist “a freeloader” before sentencing him Tuesday to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for at least two decades. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster also ordered Douglas Smith, a self-described “sovereign citizen,” to pay more...
Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
These are the best hotels in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two hotels in downtown Cincinnati are the very best in Ohio, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, meanwhile, is tops in Northeast Ohio and ranks as the third best hotel in the state.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
After missing the 45-day deadline, Cleveland Heights City Council appointment now up to mayor
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the clock ticking and another 3-3 split apparent, City Council last week turned the stalemate on filling its vacant seat over to Mayor Kahlil Seren, who will make the interim appointment. On Feb. 2, council met in special session to vote on a successor to...
Recordings show Matt Borges threatened to blow up an informant’s house in the HB6 corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An FBI agent has testified that lobbyist Matt Borges gave a GOP consultant $15,000 and asked him to keep their talks secret. We’re talking about the dirty politics -- and threats -- unveiled during former House Speaker Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Cuyahoga County sheriff resigns: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Steve Hammett was sworn in as Cuyahoga County sheriff in May, after more than 30 years of law-enforcement experience. He resigned Monday, surprising at least some county officials with a two-week notice....
Challenge over proposed wind farm near large birdwatching area goes before Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The fate of a proposed 73-turbine wind project in northwest Ohio near the Black Swamp Bird Observatory, a site that hosts a large birdwatching festival each year, could be decided by the Ohio Supreme Court, which is expected to hear a challenge to the proposal on Wednesday.
Cleveland downgrades transit fare evasion to minor misdemeanor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to make fare evasion on public transit a minor misdemeanor, which carries no threat of jail time, and the possibility of a fine up to $25. Until now, city code specified that failure to pay the Greater Cleveland Regional...
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
Cuyahoga County Interim Sheriff Steven Hammett resigning after 8 months on job
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After just eight months on the job, Cuyahoga County Interim Sheriff Steven Hammett gave his two weeks’ notice on Monday. Hammett’s last day will be Feb. 17. “It truly has been an honor to serve in this role,” Hammett said in a news release...
Christine Libeg to fill vacancy on Avon Board of Education
AVON, Ohio -- The Avon Board of Education will appoint a new member at its Feb. 15 meeting. Christine Libeg will take over for Art Goforth, who resigned in December and has chosen to move on after 14 years of service on the board. Goforth said his daughters are older...
Wetzel to retire in March as Richmond Heights police chief
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police Chief Thomas Wetzel, who strived to make the department “the gold standard of policing” and who worked to build a bond between the department and the city’s youth, has announced that he will be retiring from the position in March. Wetzel was...
Earth Fare closing Fairview Park store
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Earth Fare announced it is closing its Fairview Park store and will begin a liquidation sale Wednesday, Feb. 8. The sale at the store, which is located at 3450 West Gate Mall, will include all items priced at 25 percent off. It will continue while supplies last, the store said in a release.
Cedar Point to open first phase of esports center in May
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point Sports Center, the popular athletic venue located a few miles east of the amusement park, plans to open the first phase of an esports center in May, with space for both casual and serious gamers. The venue, dubbed Cedar Point Esports, is smaller than...
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
Parents claim Solon School District doesn’t meet needs of students with disabilities
SOLON, Ohio -- Two parents of children who have disabilities expressed their frustration to the Solon Board of Education Monday (Feb. 6). One parent has moved his young daughter out of the Solon City Schools because he and his wife felt the district was not meeting her needs. The other parent said she is also considering relocating her son to a different district for the same reason.
Cleveland Heights officials plan further safety measures after two pedestrians struck and killed in Cedar-Lee District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In the wake of two pedestrians being struck by cars and killed on Lee Road within 18 days of one another, city officials are calling for additional traffic safety measures. Both residents were legally crossing the street in the Cedar-Lee District, the most recent being 22-year-old...
