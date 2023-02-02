ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Federal stimulus dollars prevented financial ‘disaster’ at Cleveland, finance chief says

By Lucas Daprile, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Earth Fare closing Fairview Park store

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Earth Fare announced it is closing its Fairview Park store and will begin a liquidation sale Wednesday, Feb. 8. The sale at the store, which is located at 3450 West Gate Mall, will include all items priced at 25 percent off. It will continue while supplies last, the store said in a release.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Parents claim Solon School District doesn’t meet needs of students with disabilities

SOLON, Ohio -- Two parents of children who have disabilities expressed their frustration to the Solon Board of Education Monday (Feb. 6). One parent has moved his young daughter out of the Solon City Schools because he and his wife felt the district was not meeting her needs. The other parent said she is also considering relocating her son to a different district for the same reason.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy