At Clearwater concert, Neko Case will renew her love affair with Florida

Neko Case, who plays Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Florida on Feb. 8, 2023.

At this point, even her most casual fans could hear Neko Case coming from a mile away. The 52-year-old’s supercharged vocal is unmistakably emotive and revered by devotees who first fell in love 26 years ago—and it’ll rattle downtown Clearwater like a freight train next week.“We don’t get to play Florida enough,” Case told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay from Cincinnati, where she was about to kick off the third date of the 13-show run that ends with a trip on the Cayamo music cruise out of Miami.She knows our state, like Arizona where she once lived, gets a bad rap, but swears there are some really killer people here. “The really shitty people, there’s only like, eight of them and they’re ruining it for everyone,” Case added.Artists, activists, great human beings, all deserve musicians who come through and ask for their attention. And if there was ever a time to be on high alert, it’s now. Sure, Florida is a savage place to call home lately, but Case is also on the road in support of, a new, career-spanning retrospective digitally-packaged with new essays, guest commentary from the likes of David Byrne, Rosanne Cash, Kevin Morby and others, plus a collection of art from Laura Plansker Case and her band arrive with a setlist so large that even she doesn’t know what the band is going to decide on playing after soundcheck. If we’re lucky, they’ll have found their way to “Wild Creatures.” For the compilation, Case felt too deep into her own body of work to cull the tracklist, so she asked Andy Kaulkin, founder of her longtime record label Anti- to do the pickin’. Case did request to have the opening track from her 2013 album,in the lineup.At the time, the record might’ve been her most vulnerable collection of work to date. But she’s not sure if that song resonated with fans the way it did with her. So it’s there for them, and for Case, to digest again because sometimes emotions can only be figured out by tapping into a little bit of patience, a value she learned more about during the pandemic.And if they don’t get to the cut, fans will still be rewarded with tunes Case grew weary of after never taking a break from them over years and years of touring. “I would feel like ‘OK, I don’t feel super sincere when I play that right now, because I’m a little worn out on it, so I’m going to retire it for a bit,’” she explained. “Those songs we’ve kind of been bringing back lately, and it’s felt so good to know that you can take a little break, and come back, and they can feel fresh again.”Read our full Q&A below.[event-1]It was great. And tonight we're playing Cincinnati, which I haven't played in forever, so I'm pretty excited about that. And then just making our way south.It depends. We kind of start out with a similar setlist, and then we change it up kind of as we move along. So it depends, we do change things up somewhat.No, because we haven't soundchecked yet. We usually decide right after soundcheck what we're gonna do—depending on how we're feeling for the day.No, I don't regret saying that. I did actually get to spend like an entire school semester with her and that was really wonderful. It was what it was, as people say, very stressful, etc. There were good things that came out of it though.Learning a bit more about patience, I think. Things have not gotten easier by any stretch of the imagination, but I think my patience muscles have gotten stronger, a little bit. I hope. Maybe other people would not say that.We haven't played it the last two nights. No. It's not specifically about that song. It is a song that I did ask to put back on the compilation though. You know some songs, they mean a lot to you, but sometimes audiences don't respond to them. And it's not that audiences haven't responded. I just don't know how they feel about it. It's like the song "Fox Confessor Brings the Flood." That was my favorite off that record, and may still be my favorite of my own songs, but I don't know how it resonated with other people. And that's OK. It's not like a thing where I'm waiting for attention for that. It's just one of those things where—I don't know, it's like, we should put the songs on there if it's going to be a compilation that, you know, resonates with people. But then also you should make sure that you kind of advocate for yourself, too. Because maybe people are curious about that. Like, "What do you like about your own songs?," which is a really hard question to answer. So sometimes, you can only do it with a bit of patience, as we were talking about, and spending years with the song.Well we do have one new song. So we are playing one new song on this tour. And I've been writing songs for a new record, too, but those aren't at the stage where they can be played live to flesh them out yet.I would like to. We have such a large setlist right now. We have so many songs, and I ask the band to tell me what they want to play, too, so there's a lot of things kind of in line in front of that one. Like right now everybody's like, "We got to play 'Ragtime.' Let's work on 'Ragtime.'" So tonight it'll probably be the first time we play "Ragtime." I don't even know what's gonna happen.As far as "Wild Creatures" goes, you're the only person who's ever asked me about that song ever. So I'm kind of taken aback.No, not in a bad way. Like, "Oh, thanks for asking about it," because nobody's ever asked about it.Yeah, we're definitely playing long sets. There's sometimes when I'm feeling pretty tired and Carl Newman will be like, "Listen man, I'm here to advocate for the audience. They want to hear all the songs. So let's just do all the songs." And I'm like, "You're right. You're right, Carl."Basically, we're gonna be branching out into three hour sets. No, I don't know that I could physically do that, but I would try it. I could do it. But I couldn't do it every night. We do like six nights in a row. So that requires a different kind of physicality. You know what I mean? We do two hour sets, no problem, but the physicality of three hours might be... I mean, we've also rehearsed for like an hour earlier in the day, so we do play for like three hours a day, three, three-and-a-half. So, you know, it's really physically demanding. It's something that maybe doesn't look physically demanding unless you're looking at the drummer, but man it is.Yep. Joe Seiders from the New Pornographers. We call it "The Irregular Band." I don't have a regular band, so we're like, "Oh, well, this is 'The Irregular Band.' Great."Oh, Roy McDonald, who's like my drum hero. Do you know how hard it was to play with them? Because I've worshiped his drumming since I was a teenager. He is my drum hero, for sure. And you know, I've toured with him before in other bands and stuff, and he's such a sweetheart, but this was just like, I couldn't even deal with the feelings while it was happening. I was just like, "I can't believe Roy McDonald is playing the fucking drums with us right now." It was very emotional.Hopefully.OK.Things that bothered me on The Virginian are things that I totally own. I was learning in front of people, and I was really scared. I'm only singing in one dynamic the whole time, and I sound really scared—to me. I can tell that I'm scared. That's the thing that bothers me, but it doesn't. Because I'm like, "Oh, well, that's me learning in front of people," and there's just no shame in that. I can handle it. I'm not super embarrassed about it or anything. And on the other hand, I'm super proud of all my friends who played on the record. I'm so proud of what they did, and it sounds so good to me. And I've formed a lifelong friendship with my friend Brian Connelly who's family to me. So there aren't regrets. I don't need to re-record it.The only thing that scares me is mental illness. I think that's about it. I do still worry about paying for my home because it burned down in 2017, and it's still not rebuilt. So, financially, it's still an incredibly scary time. But so many bad things have happened, you just become conditioned. I think I'm fearless about expressing myself, but I'm definitely not fearless about mental health and stuff. I've definitely had issues before you know, with depression, etc. I'm afraid of becoming depressed again, for sure. Yeah. Which I very much am not at the moment. I've done a lot of work. I'm in a very stable loving relationship and that helps a lot.Man Friend Jeff, yes. He is the greatest. We've been together for, like eight years now. Being part of a family, you kind of have to—well, you don't have to do anything—basically, I'm privileged enough to have found a couple of doctors who are really helpful. And anything I was experiencing with mental health is so normal across the board for so many people—and of course, people still have a hard time reaching out to get help and so I try to mention it as much as I can just because everyone deserves to have a safety net with mental and physical health. We all deserve that kind of peace, because it's terrifying.Absolutely.Oh, yeah, all the animals were fine. Man friend Jeff was fine. But, you know, I lost a lot of dumb shit.I lost all my pictures. Yeah, stuff like that. All my childhood photos. That's the only thing I really regret losing because everything else is just stuff. My house burned down at the same time that Puerto Rico was underwater. Houston had just gone through all this flooding, and California was on fire. A whole lot of people lost a whole lot more than I did.Absolutely. My loss is important for sure. I was relieved, honestly. You can say out loud, and you can believe in your life, "It's just stuff. It doesn't mean anything." But then when you actually lose it, and then you actually go, "Yeah, it's just stuff I actually don't care." It's proven to you what your beliefs around it were. That you actually were right about that. It's very validating, and it's a huge relief to know that it won't kneecap you to lose a bunch of furniture. You know what I mean?That was kind of a nice benefit. You can believe things and say them, but deep down maybe you don't feel them. Then there's a hard way that you find out that that's true. And it was just a relief to find out like "OK, I'm not going to mourn."Generally songs are not hard to go back to because the processing—like the hard processing you do—happens in the actual writing of them. So playing the songs is very different. The only song I have a hard time playing is "The Tigers Have Spoken." It's a sad song, but mostly now it's because Dallas (Good, guitarist and vocalist for the Canadian rock band The Sadies) has passed away. So sometimes I just start bawling in the middle of it. But people are very nice about it. And I'm not afraid to bawl in front of people. If it happens it happens.Well, I'm too deep down in it. So when the subject came up, I was asked to pick the songs, and I was like, "Well, I don't have the right perspective." So I asked Andy to do it, and he was like, "Sure, great," and he said, and he was really nervous about it because he didn't want to offend me with his choices. And I was like, "You're not going to offend me with your choices." So he picked a lot of stuff, and I just basically asked to add a couple things that were my personal preferences. I've never stopped touring for any of these songs. So there was no huge revelation that came about. But there's a lot of songs that I haven't played in a long time because we would tour them for like two years, and I would feel like "OK, I don't feel super sincere when I play that right now." Because I'm a little worn out on it, so I'm going to retire it for a bit. So those songs we've kind of been bringing back lately, and it's felt really good. It's felt so good to know that you can take a little break, and come back, and they can feel fresh again. So that's been kind of a nice takeaway.We don't get to play Florida enough. I always say this when I'm in Florida. People really fucking show when you're there. Florida gets a bad rap.I wonder why. It's like Arizona. I lived in Arizona for years. Arizona has the same bad rap, but it also has the most killer people living there. The really shitty people, there's only like, eight of them and they're ruining it for everyone. And then, you know, there's a lot of people that are up and coming and a lot of younger people that are fucking fantastic and incredible activists and artists and just great human beings. They deserve music and art ,and they deserve people that come through and ask for their attention, and ask them to complete the circuit with them. It's so great to connect with people. And, you know, a state or a place can get a bad rap, but that's like, the news lens. It's a very narrow lens. It's really important to go to a place yourself and to meet the people and to see the people. I've never had anything but fun in Florida, and people have been so kind. I just know from living in Arizona, the bad rap thing—there are elements that are true, but people on the ground are fucking excellent. And I'm so excited to come play. Every other band should do like a full week in Florida because you can. People show up. It's fucking great. And I really appreciate it.