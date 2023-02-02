Read full article on original website
Glenville State leader receives high honor from the state
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One leader at Glenville State University has joined several others from around the Mountain State in receiving a high honor from the state. Dr. Gary Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Glenville State University, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Feb. 6
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses qualified charitable distributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV’s Show Your Heart Food Drive benefits Kelly Miller Community Center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5 News Daybreak crew is inviting you to participate in WDTV’s Show Your Heart Food Drive on Valentine’s Day to benefit the Kelly Miller Community Center. People can drop off non-perishable food items to our 5 News studios in Bridgeport from 8 a.m....
Tasty Tuesday: The Tea Shoppe
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits The Tea Shoppe in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
FSU professor awarded Higher Education Art Educator of the year award
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An art professor at Fairmont State University has been awarded the Higher Education Art Educator of the year award. The West Virginia Art Educators Association has awarded Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan with the prestigious award. “It...
Alderson Broaddus offering free tax prep services
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University is offering free tax preparation assistance to qualifying community members. The service is being offered in partnership with the Community Development Center. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program uses AB students from the College of Business to provide free, basic income tax return...
WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. The following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3:. Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls. Evitts Run. Fitzpatrick Lake. Gandy Creek. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River...
Fairmont Medical Center earns two accreditations
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center has been awarded two three-year accreditations by the American College of Radiology. The goal seal accreditations are in computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). “Achieving this accreditation is a significant milestone for our facility,” Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont...
WVU Pediatric Dentistry offers free screening for kids
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Kids got their teeth cleaned for free on Friday at WVU Pediatric Dentistry Clinic in Morgantown. WVU Dental Care celebrated “National Children’s Dental Health Month” by offering oral exams, cleanings, fluoride and radiographs. Each patient got roughly $100 worth of free treatments. It’s...
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry entered its fifth day Tuesday. Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond onsite at the plant in Mason County. The following statement was released Tuesday on...
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
Tucker Co. juvenile taken into custody after school shooting threat
HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tucker County teen is in custody after allegedly threatening a shooting at Tucker County High School. The teen, who has not been identified, was found at his home Monday morning and taken to a juvenile detention facility. Authorities said the threats were made in a...
West Virginia Black Bears names new manager
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears have appointed a new manager of the Black Bears for the 2023 MLB Draft League season. David Carpenter will be the organization’s sixth manager in history. He is a West Virginia University alum and former Major League pitcher. Carpenter will...
Morgantown Police Chief breaks down body camera video of suspect takedown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, we showed you body camera video of an arrest in Morgantown that happened last Thursday at bar on Chestnut Street. Officers were called there on reports a man was dragging his ex-girlfriend out of the bar against her will. That suspect, identified as a...
Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle crash southbound on I-79 southbound is creating a traffic delay that stretches several miles. Crews responded to the three car crash at mile marker 145 southbound just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The crash has shut down the...
Warm temperatures and bouts of rain showers through Friday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers descend from north to south tonight, tapering off in the early morning tomorrow. Rain returns late tomorrow night and lasts through Thursday in conjunction with strengthening southerly winds pulling up more warm air into the area. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Avery Childers - RCB Basketball
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week this week is Avery Childers. She recently surpassed 1000 career points and did so after an injury to her shoulder ended her sophomore season. Full story above.
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of I-79 along Jerry Dove Drive. The call for the fire came in around noon on Monday, and the Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to it. Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said when his staff...
Above-average temperatures accompanied by rain showers this week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Southerly flow will keep our temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the first full week of February, as a few systems pass by with rain showers. Temperatures drop Friday night into Saturday, changing any remaining rain showers into snow showers. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
