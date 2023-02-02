ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police

Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
WESTFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

5-car crash sends several to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol. Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4. They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs

Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
orangeandbluepress.com

Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut

During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Struck By Falling Tree in Colchester Has Died: Police

A man who was struck by a falling tree in Colchester over the weekend has died, according to state police. State police said troopers responded to Clark Road just after 12:31 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a medical incident and they found 52-year-old Jody Fellows unresponsive in the woods behind the residence.
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation

Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

City Sees 12 Fatal Overdoses In 2 Weeks

Twelve people have died from overdoses in New Haven over the past two weeks, marking a rapid increase in substance use deaths. That’s according to an email press release sent out on Tuesday morning by city spokesperson Lenny Speiller. He wrote that, prior to Jan. 25, approximately two people...
NEW HAVEN, CT

