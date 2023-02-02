Read full article on original website
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police
Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing
A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
Police locate body after search for missing man along Westfield River
The Massachusetts State Police are searching along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police
One person was killed in an early morning three-car crash in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said. The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Streets in Springfield around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh on Twitter. One adult male was...
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
4 Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure On I-91 Stretch In Hartford
A five-car crash on I-91 in Connecticut left four people with injuries and closed the highway for several hours. The crash took place in Hartford around 5:30 p.m. near Exit 32A on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the Connecticut State Police. Police said right before the crash a 2021 Subaru...
Teen Stabbed At Trumbull Mall During Fight With Brother, Police Say
A dispute between two Fairfield County brothers resulted in a stabbing that left one of the siblings wounded. The incident took place in Trumbull at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Trumbull Mall. Jovanie Hall, age 18, of Bridgeport was taken into police custody at his residence a short...
Eyewitness News
Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol. Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4. They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs
Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
orangeandbluepress.com
Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut
During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Man Caught Drunk With 2 Kids On I-95 In Westchester, Police Say
A man was charged with DWI under Leandra's Law after he was found drunk on Interstate 95 in Westchester County with a young child and infant in the car, police said. On Saturday, Feb. 4, around midnight, state police found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-95 in Mamaroneck and went to inve…
NBC Connecticut
Man Struck By Falling Tree in Colchester Has Died: Police
A man who was struck by a falling tree in Colchester over the weekend has died, according to state police. State police said troopers responded to Clark Road just after 12:31 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a medical incident and they found 52-year-old Jody Fellows unresponsive in the woods behind the residence.
One teen in critical condition after car crashes into utility pole in East Windsor
One teenager is in critical condition, and another is suffering serious injuries, after a car crashed into a pole in front of 55 Newberry Rd in East Windsor on Saturday night.
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation
Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
City Sees 12 Fatal Overdoses In 2 Weeks
Twelve people have died from overdoses in New Haven over the past two weeks, marking a rapid increase in substance use deaths. That’s according to an email press release sent out on Tuesday morning by city spokesperson Lenny Speiller. He wrote that, prior to Jan. 25, approximately two people...
