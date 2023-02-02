Read full article on original website
Energy crisis can help boost green energy investments in Europe
The energy crisis that has gripped Europe is far from over. That makes it more important than ever to invest in renewables and energy efficiency, the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change says. The board, which is composed of 15 members from across the EU, released an 8-point list...
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy scraps troubled passenger jet project
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said Tuesday it had abandoned its struggling project to develop a passenger plane, a decade after the jet was due for commercial rollout. The Japanese company said its SpaceJet, which suffered repeated delivery delays and technical glitches, had "failed to confirm sufficient business viability". The development of...
Greenhouse gas balance for stainless steel production further improved
Stainless steel recycling is considered to be a sustainable way to save CO2 in the globally growing steel production. As early as 2010, Fraunhofer UMSICHT researchers determined a savings potential of more than 4.5 t CO2 per ton of blend on behalf of the Oryx Stainless Group. More recent calculations by the UMSICHT team even come to savings of over 6.7 t CO2 -eq. per ton of blend for the reference year 2021. The results show that the recycling of stainless steel scrap has great potential to reduce greenhouse gases.
UK mega-lab generates weather to test homes of future
The thermometer sinks below zero as a blizzard of fine snow descends on two houses freshly built inside a massive laboratory in northern England. Despite the icy conditions, the two energy-efficient homes remain cozy and warm due to their use of cutting-edge heating and insulation technology. Welcome to Energy House...
