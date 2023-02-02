ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Caught on video: Thieves steal 3 puppies from Mount Healthy pet store

CINCINNATI — A pet store break-in was caught on camera, and the video showed three people snatching puppies from a pet store in Mount Healthy. According to Animal House Cincinnati employees, three puppies were stolen late Monday night. Mount Healthy Police Department is handling the investigation. "It makes us...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

It's February ... where's the snow?

After a milder day Tuesday with afternoon readings in the lower 50s, another March-like day will unfold on Wednesday. Unlike Tuesday, we expect a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon. The next storm system will track our way later Wednesday night into Thursday, resulting in a period of rain...
OHIO STATE
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OHIO STATE
Liviu Roman

Top Ten Tourist Attractions in Ohio

The Midwestern state of Ohio is recognized for its lengthy history, illustrious cultural heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. The state is home to various tourist attractions, from adventure seekers to history enthusiasts. The following are the top 10 Ohio tourist attractions that you should not skip:
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

Are you looking for a delicious piece of fried fish?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to good drinks and a fun atmosphere, this local spot in northeast Ohio offers great fish fry. Check out the Tavern fish fry, which features white fish that's covered with a light breading before being fried to crispy perfection. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, on Wednesdays and Fridays, the tavern offers all-you-can-eat fish fry.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Love stinks: It’s skunk mating season in Ohio

Skunk love is in the air. Breeding season for striped skunks in Ohio begins in mid-February and continues through March. This means skunk sightings will be on the rise across the Buckeye State as the critters roam about looking for love. Officials with the Ohio Department of Wildlife said the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Ohio Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

The Buckeye State has quite the culinary repertoire, with Ohio known for everything from fresh-caught fish and delicious BBQ to Cincinnati-style spaghetti and the breakfast icon known as goetta. Ohio also has a strong command of both regional and global cuisine, with everything from Amish and Polish to Pan-Asian and Mexican represented in the state. But sometimes, all you really want is an old-fashioned, country-style meal — no gimmicks or frills, just delicious comfort classics. And that’s exactly what you’ll find at The Barn Restaurant, a delightful dining spot located on a real Ohio farm.
OHIO STATE

