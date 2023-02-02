Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
WLWT 5
Caught on video: Thieves steal 3 puppies from Mount Healthy pet store
CINCINNATI — A pet store break-in was caught on camera, and the video showed three people snatching puppies from a pet store in Mount Healthy. According to Animal House Cincinnati employees, three puppies were stolen late Monday night. Mount Healthy Police Department is handling the investigation. "It makes us...
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
Forest Park man stabbed to death, Cincinnati man charged with murder
Shortly before 3:30 p,m. on Friday, police were called to Cascade Road where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man died at UC Medical Center.
WFMJ.com
It's February ... where's the snow?
After a milder day Tuesday with afternoon readings in the lower 50s, another March-like day will unfold on Wednesday. Unlike Tuesday, we expect a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon. The next storm system will track our way later Wednesday night into Thursday, resulting in a period of rain...
West Chester prepares to host giant country music festival with big-name acts
A new country music festival is coming to the region, slated for three days this summer in the heart of West Chester Twp.
Man sentenced to 65 months in prison for 2021 crash that killed Centerville woman
A man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison in connection to a crash that killed a Centerville woman in 2021.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
WKYC
Winning Powerball numbers with $700 million jackpot for February 4, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $700 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 52 winners. $100 prize: 109 winners. $14 prize: 1,570 winners.
WLWT 5
Short supply, surging price of ADHD medicines causing anxiety for patients in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — People diagnosed with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder credit drugs like Adderall for helping them stay focused, whether it's in the classroom or in the workplace. Maddie Moores, who's been taking an ADHD drug called Vyvanse for years, says when she runs out her mind races in multiple directions.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
WIS-TV
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A wedding florist is now facing charges in Ohio after allegedly scamming dozens of brides out of more than $31,000. Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Hamilton County court records. Her...
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza Heaven
Ohio is renowned for its mouth-watering pizza, with countless pizzerias vying for the title of the best. After extensive research and myriad slices consumed, it is safe to say that the best pizzeria in Ohio can be found in the heart of Mason — Tony’s Pizza Palace.
Top Ten Tourist Attractions in Ohio
The Midwestern state of Ohio is recognized for its lengthy history, illustrious cultural heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. The state is home to various tourist attractions, from adventure seekers to history enthusiasts. The following are the top 10 Ohio tourist attractions that you should not skip:
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
Are you looking for a delicious piece of fried fish?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to good drinks and a fun atmosphere, this local spot in northeast Ohio offers great fish fry. Check out the Tavern fish fry, which features white fish that's covered with a light breading before being fried to crispy perfection. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, on Wednesdays and Fridays, the tavern offers all-you-can-eat fish fry.
WLWT 5
Love stinks: It’s skunk mating season in Ohio
Skunk love is in the air. Breeding season for striped skunks in Ohio begins in mid-February and continues through March. This means skunk sightings will be on the rise across the Buckeye State as the critters roam about looking for love. Officials with the Ohio Department of Wildlife said the...
Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Ohio Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
The Buckeye State has quite the culinary repertoire, with Ohio known for everything from fresh-caught fish and delicious BBQ to Cincinnati-style spaghetti and the breakfast icon known as goetta. Ohio also has a strong command of both regional and global cuisine, with everything from Amish and Polish to Pan-Asian and Mexican represented in the state. But sometimes, all you really want is an old-fashioned, country-style meal — no gimmicks or frills, just delicious comfort classics. And that’s exactly what you’ll find at The Barn Restaurant, a delightful dining spot located on a real Ohio farm.
Two local boys teams ranked in latest AP basketball poll
Two Valley teams cracked the top ten, with one other receiving votes
