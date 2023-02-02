Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
One more death on the LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
Related
What If we had a ‘Swap Shop’ near the Norwalk transfer station?
Ah, the dump, or rather, Norwalk’s transfer station, is a place many of us frequent either to recycle metal, waste oil, or large plastic items, or drop off food scraps. What seems unfortunate is visiting the transfer station and also seeing furniture that is gently-used, brand-new, or vintage, along with other interesting items that are unwanted by the original owner being thrown out in the solid waste dumpsters on a daily basis. Why can’t these items also be set aside for someone to give them TLC?
wiltonbulletin.com
CT's Black restaurateurs are innovating, creating and giving back
A Hartford-based couple who owns three coffee shops turned profits from a successful financial year into the start of a fund, intended to assist new startups by other people of color. A New Haven barbecue-joint owner created a digital version of his restaurant as a gaming app, as a unique...
wiltonbulletin.com
In the Suburbs: Remembering the good times at Penny's
"To our valued customers, employees and friends, It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is permanently closed.We want to thank all of our loyal customers, and dedicated staff for all their support throughout the years. Our Norwalk location will remain open to serve you."
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton celebrates with annual Winter Carnival: 'brings the whole town together'
WILTON — Thanks to a fortunate break in the frigid weather, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce's annual Winter Carnival drew many families downtown on Sunday. "It's great," said Megan Gay of Wilton, who made the rounds of activities on the Village Green and surrounding areas with her husband and daughter at the Winter Carnival. "We're having a great time."
Teen Stabbed At Trumbull Mall During Fight With Brother, Police Say
A dispute between two Fairfield County brothers resulted in a stabbing that left one of the siblings wounded. The incident took place in Trumbull at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Trumbull Mall. Jovanie Hall, age 18, of Bridgeport was taken into police custody at his residence a short...
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on 1st day of Black History Month
School officials said lunch on the first day of Black History Month was supposed to be Philly cheesesteak, broccoli and fresh fruit -- but that is not what was served.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
wiltonbulletin.com
Former Greenwich police Detective David Hughes dies at 84; won prestigious award in daring 1972 arrest
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Police Department is mourning the death of Detective David Hughes, who died in Florida at age 84. Hughes, who died Jan. 30, served in the department for 24 years and earned recognition on numerous occasions. He took part in the capture of two fugitives who...
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall
FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
'Love Psychic' Convinced Client To Mail $90M In Jewels To Paramus, Federal Court Docs Say
A precious, pink, 13.15-carat diamond from Qatar was among the $90 million worth of jewelry that a New Jersey relationship psychic convinced a client to swipe in his quest for love, court papers say. John Lee, who has a mailing address on Route 17 in Paramus, met his alleged victim...
Early Addition: Sag Harbor has a serial backyard trespasser who simply 'stands at the water's edge'
Because going into a rich person's waterfront backyard to stare out into the sea is hot, here are your early links: Illegal weed might be better, Greenpoint is becoming Little Tokyo, Gen Z loves Shania Twain and more. [ more › ]
Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
One shot on Munson Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
Danbury 18-Week-Old Puppy Loses Nose: Thousands Raised To Fund Surgery Costs
A Connecticut animal rescue group is hoping to raise enough money to fund surgery costs for an 18-week-old German Shephard puppy who lost her nose from a disease. To do so, the Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) has started a GoFundMe page to raise the funds needed to pay for reconstru…
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: New Haven schools need to clean house
While quality educational opportunities in New Haven continue on a steep decline, the emperor, oh sorry, I mean Mayor Justin Elicker, the Board of Education and the Board of Alders continue to play their fiddles like everything is OK. It is time to clean house and add new leadership. There...
Alleged Fairfield County Puppy Mill Home To Family Pets, Officials Say
This story has been updated.An early morning garage fire in the back of a Fairfield County home which led authorities to suspect a puppy mill was found to be the home for the family's pets.The fire took place in Bridgeport around 4:10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at 753 Brooks St.The Bridgeport Fire Depart…
Comments / 0