Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
Mets' Cohen: Angry owners 'need to look more at themselves'
Steve Cohen might not be making many friends among his peers, but the New York Mets owner doesn't seem too bothered. The Mets boast a $369.9-million payroll entering the 2023 campaign, the highest in MLB history. As a result, some owners reportedly believe he's making a mockery of the system, which will tax his club an additional $98.6 million for exceeding luxury thresholds.
Mets adding controversial former star to their front office
Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Twins' Correa won't participate in World Baseball Classic
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a mutual decision that the shortstop will skip the World Baseball Classic for family reasons, with his wife expecting a baby during the tournament. The Twins announced Monday that Correa will not participate with the Puerto Rico national team...
Braves: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win another World Series
The Atlanta Braves report to spring training this month with one goal on their mind — to find their mojo. Another chance at the World Series awaits if they can do so. Despite losing Dansby Swanson this offseason, the Braves rank near the top of most analysts’ MLB Power Rankings, and for good reason. Atlanta improved this winter, especially with addition of Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in baseball.
Angels' Nevin: Ohtani 'wasn't happy about not winning the MVP'
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin says Shohei Ohtani wasn't thrilled to fall short of a second consecutive American League MVP win last season. "I know he's determined to have an even better year than last year. He wasn't happy about not winning the MVP, I can tell you that," Nevin told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. "But he wants to win, first and foremost. He's excited about the pieces that we added."
Crawford: Giants 'pulled out all the stops' in Judge recruitment
The San Francisco Giants were seemingly close to landing free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge earlier this winter, but the American League MVP opted to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360-million contract. And according to Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, the choice wasn't made due to any shortcomings in...
Report: Mets bring back Beltran for front-office role
The New York Mets are giving former star Carlos Beltran another shot. New York is adding Beltran to its front office to serve under general manager Billy Eppler, sources told Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The club hired Beltran to be the team's...
Dodgers' Urias focused on season despite impending free agency
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star left-hander Julio Urias is entering his final season under club control, understanding that it could be his last with the only franchise he's known over his seven-year career. "That’s not something you can hide," Urias said when asked if he'd thought about possibly leaving Los Angeles...
Report: Steph expected to miss multiple weeks with leg injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a left leg injury, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic. The team announced that an MRI showed Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane in addition to a contusion to his lower leg. The 34-year-old left the third quarter of Saturday's win over the Dallas Mavericks and didn't return after colliding with Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV.
Report: Heat trade Dedmon, 2nd-round pick to Spurs
The Miami Heat are sending center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Miami is receiving cash considerations in exchange, which creates enough financial flexibility to add two standard contracts or one veteran player and remain under the tax line, reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
