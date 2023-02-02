ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Man arrested in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia, 2nd suspect still at large

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A wanted fugitive from West Virginia is now in custody and a second fugitive is still at large, according to U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia says Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, West Virginia was arrested in Los Angeles, California, by US Marshals on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

According to the USMS – Southern District of WV, Figg was wanted in connection to a drug trafficking organization that has alleged ties to criminal gangs.

In November 2022 , US Marshals announced they were looking for Figg and Tyjha Ali Watson, 28, of Charleston as part of the investigation. At the time, Figg and Watson were the only two suspects out of 13 in the investigation that had not been apprehended. Watson remains the only defendant who is not in custody, US Marshals say.

Tyjha Watson (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia)
Tyjha Watson (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia)

Anyone with any information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov. The USMS says all tips sent in are confidential.

