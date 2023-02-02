Class of 2023 WR Kanye Clark Commits to UCLA Football as PWO

Another preferred walk-on is joining the Bruins after announcing his commitment at his high school on Wednesday.

The Bruins did not ink a single scholarship player on Wednesday, but they continued to build out their incoming class of preferred walk-ons.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Kanye Clark committed to UCLA football on Wednesday, he announced at Capital Christian High School (CA). Clark picked up an offer from the Bruins on Tuesday, and he pounced on it the very next day.

Fresno State, New Mexico State, Utah State, Army, Columbia, Fordham, Idaho, Washington State, San Diego State, UNLV and Sacramento State had all offered Clark roster spots as well, with some schools even offering him a scholarship.

Before UCLA made its offer, Clark's most recent offer was from Sacramento State last June. That offer came from safeties coach Kodi Whitfield, who is now the cornerbacks coach for the Bruins, meaning Clark could be playing defensive back at the college level.

Clark racked up 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns on 41 receptions his junior year, also adding 52 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss five interceptions and six pass breakups on the other side of the ball.

As a senior, Clark recorded 528 yards and six touchdowns on 24 receptions, 591 yards and six touchdowns on 35 carries. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect from Sacramento also added 32 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Clark is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, but he does not have ratings from Rivals or On3. In 247Sports' rankings, Clark comes in as the No. 251 player in California and the No. 311 wide receiver in the country.

Among wide receivers in California, Clark ranks No. 36. UCLA signed the No. 10 and No. 12 receivers in the state – four-stars Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray – back in December.

Clark is the second walk-on receiver to commit to the Bruins this cycle. Carter Shaw – the son of former Stanford coach David Shaw – committed on Dec. 1, and he ranks No. 218 among all recruits in California. Again, though, Clark has experience on the other side of the ball and could play defensive back for the Bruins.

Long snapper Trent Middleton, edge rusher Peter Bario, offensive lineman Kory Symington, linebacker Wyatt Mosier and running back Troy Leigber have also committed as preferred walk-ons since the start of January.

PHOTO COURTESY OF KANYE CLARK/INSTAGRAM