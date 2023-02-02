ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Bed Bath & Beyond will close Loveland store; Fort Collins location to remain

By Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 5 days ago
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will close its Loveland, Pueblo and Thornton stores as it faces a probable bankruptcy after missing a $28 million payment on about $1.2 billion in bond payments.

The Fort Collins store at South College Avenue and West Troutman Parkway was not on the list of an additional 87 closures announced by the company on Wednesday. The Loveland store is at 1605 Fall River Drive at Centerra.

Bed Bath & Beyond shuttered its Greeley store in 2020 but left Loveland and Fort Collins alone at that time.

In addition to the latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures, the company said it would close five buybuy Baby stores and all locations of its beauty store brand, Harmon. The retailer said the new closures expand an ongoing program to close 150 of its lowest-performing stores. It had previously announced the shuttering of 62 stores in September, and 56 more in January.

In addition to buybuy Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond, a New Jersey-based home goods retailer, also operates Harmon Face Values and World Market.

The Fort Collins buybuy Baby store is part of Bed Bath & Beyond at 110 W. Troutman Parkway. There is a World Market at Front Range Village on Harmony Road.

The retailer said in its third-quarter results report earlier this month that it had seen net sales drop 33% to $1.26 billion and announced an expected $500 million in general annualized cost cuts.

The company announced in September that it would close 150 underperforming stores and eliminate 20% of its corporate staff to strengthen its financial positioning following weak second-quarter sales.

The Pueblo location joined the list after the company reported slumping third-quarter results earlier in January. The company did not announce when it would officially close the stores but said in a Jan. 10 third-quarter report it is “on track to complete approximately 150 store closures by the end of fiscal 2022.” The company's fiscal year concludes at the end of February.

USA Today and The Pueblo Chieftain contributed to this report.

