CNBC
Defensive stocks are having their day in the sun — listen to the 'Homestretch'
WHY YOU SHOULD BUY PEPSICO. SUPPLY IT OVER AND OVER AGAIN. HUMANA HAD A GOOD THIRD QUARTER. >> WE HAD TWO PRICE TARGET CUTS. IT HASN'T REALLY HAPPENED YET. IT APPROVED BY THE INSURERS. SO LET'S JUST KEEP TRACK OF THE. FACT THAT WE GOT REACTION WRONG. AND YOU SEE...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks slump, off-price retail boost
1. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin offers conventional, well-loved wisdom: the Fed engineers soft landing and it's already priced into the market. So sell stocks and buy short paper for the high yields because that will work? Seems like it ... at least to start the week. The. on Monday are...
CNBC
Charts suggest investors should brace themselves for declines in the S&P 500, Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
CNBC
Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining
Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
CNBC
Invesco Global Head of ETFs on growth potential for Nasdaq, equal weight, and low volatility funds
CNBC's Bob Pisani sat down at the Exchange ETF Conference in Miami Beach with Invesco Global Head of ETFs, Anna Paglia, to discuss the growth she expects this year. She runs the #4 ETF complex in the U.S. Her Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is the 5th largest ETF with $160 billion in assets, with the Junior Nasdaq 100 (QQQJ) also gaining adherents. Her Equal Weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP) has also attracted significant inflows for investors wary of market cap weighted indexes.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
CNBC
There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
CNBC
Google CEO issues rallying cry in internal memo: All hands on deck to test ChatGPT competitor Bard
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a companywide memo viewed by CNBC that it will need all employees to test its AI chatbot, Bard, "in the spirit of an internal hackathon." Pichai also said the company would soon begin enlisting developers and enterprises to test an API based on...
CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC
European stocks head for higher open after Fed Chair Powell's comments
European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking at an event at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Powell said Tuesday that inflation is beginning to ease but that he expects the "disinflationary process" to be a long one, and cautioned that interest rates could rise more than markets anticipate if the economic data doesn't cooperate.
CNBC
Monday, Feb. 6, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock after trimming another
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share the portfolio moves they are considering as the S&P Oscillator continues to show overbought conditions. Jim says he's leaning more towards selling now after trimming one position to buy more of a recent Charitable Trust addition. Jim says it also may be time to trim another stock or two after watching their recent market action.
CNBC
Wall Street rewards Linde for a quarter that exemplifies why we own the stock
(LIN), a U.K.-based global industrial gas and engineering company, reported mixed headline results but an overall strong fourth quarter before the opening bell Tuesday. The stock popped nearly 4% as Wall Street showed appreciation for what we've been saying all along about the durability of the company's businesses even in tough times. Linde makes the right kind of products that drive the economy.
CNBC
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
CNBC
How to earn $65,000 in interest only every year in retirement
An "interest-only" retirement plan can fund your retirement without draining your savings, but you will need to save a lot of money to make it possible. NerdWallet crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you need to save every month, broken down by age, to get $65,000 every year in an "interest-only" retirement. Check out this video to learn how much you will need in order to make it a reality.
CNBC
35% of millionaires say retirement is 'going to take a miracle,' report finds
Fewer Americans feel confident about their financial well-being and retirement plans amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even high net worth individuals say their savings won’t cut it anymore, according to a report from Natixis Investment Managers. These days, fewer Americans — including millionaires — feel confident about...
CNBC
SocGen reports 64% slide in annual profits but beats market expectations
The latest results came in higher-than-expectations. Analysts had estimated a net income of 905 million euros for the quarter and 1.5 billion euros for the full year, according to Refinitiv. The French bank said net income came in at 1.16 billion euros ($1.24 billion) for the final quarter of 2022,...
CNBC
Should you buy bonds right now? Here's what investing experts say
Last year was an extraordinary one for the bond market, and not in a good way. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index — a proxy for the broad U.S. bond market — posted a 13% loss in 2022, which, by itself, wouldn't be all that remarkable. But many investors hold bonds as a portfolio diversifier, an asset that's supposed to provide some ballast when stocks go down.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the economy is headed for a soft landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. "The only outcome is a soft landing for the economy, which means it's foolish to sell now since you'll only end up buying back those same stocks at higher levels in order to get in ahead of the turn in 2024," he said.
CNBC
Billionaire Tesla bull Ron Baron says Musk promised him multiples on his $100 million Twitter investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he'd make "two to three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management. CEO Elon Musk...
