Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Related
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
An animal clinic in Lincoln partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation, putting together a way to remember a pet and help the environment at the same time. Sixth grader, Lumi Kim from Lux Middle School came out on top and seventh grader Lindsey Parrot from Irving Middle School, took second.
1011now.com
Allred named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Silas Allred claimed his first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor of his career, when the conference announced its award winners on Tuesday afternoon. The Anderson, Ind., native recorded two pins this past weekend. On Friday against #21 Illinois, he helped secure the Husker...
1011now.com
Husker Hoops’ father-son duo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fred and Sam Hoiberg are one of 22 father-son duos in Division-I college basketball this season. Sam, Fred’s son, is a redshirt freshman at Nebraska who’s playing time has increased over the past month. “I just call him dad,” Sam said. “Its too weird...
1011now.com
Youth Sports Complex closer to breaking ground as it awaits final vote from council
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new baseball and softball complex is close to possibly clearing another hurdle. Monday, the Lincoln City Council held a public hearing about the lease for the property and ARPA funds from the city and county that would pay for a portion of the project. Private dollars are also providing a big chunk of the dollars needed as well.
1011now.com
Lincoln Mayor announces support for proposed second water source
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Monday her support for a second source of water to Lincoln. The City would develop a Missouri River wellfield and an underground pipeline to provide access. The Mayor’s 27-member Water Source Advisory Council made the recommendation in mid-January, following a comprehensive...
1011now.com
Portion of Adams Street to close for tree removal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Adams Street between, North 54th and North 56th Streets, will be closed for tree removal from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. StarTran Route 49-University Place will be detoured during this work. Access to homes in the area will be maintained during the work.
1011now.com
University of Nebraska President names UNL chancellor search advisory committee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced on Monday that he has appointed a 16-member committee of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to help guide the search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The search committee will be chaired by Tiffany Heng-Moss,...
1011now.com
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
1011now.com
Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Native American activists were arrested after protesting at the site of a housing development planned near Wilderness Park across the road from a location for sweat lodge ceremonies. Lincoln Police were called to the site after activists blocked equipment that began removing trees from the site...
1011now.com
Tominaga’s 30 points power Nebraska past Penn State
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Keisei Tominaga finished with a career-high 30 points, as Nebraska led nearly wire to wire in a 72-63 victory over Penn State Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. Tominaga’s 30-point outburst – the first by a Husker since December of 2021 – was highlighted by 12-of-18 shooting, including a career-high five 3-pointers, as Nebraska (11-13, 4-9) snapped a four-game losing streak. Freshman.
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln inmate turns self in
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing from a low-security facility in Lincoln has returned, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced. George Piper, 54, was missing from the center last week after allegedly not returning from his job in the community. According to Correctional Services, the Lincoln...
1011now.com
Huskers outlast Wildcats for Big Ten road win, 78-66
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska built a 22-point second-half lead before holding on for a 78-66 win at Northwestern on Monday night. Alexis Markowski notched her 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 10...
1011now.com
Trees for Pets Program honors pets, helps environment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s never easy to say goodbye to a best friend. “She taught me so much about love and life,” said Mandy Moller, a veterinarian assistant at Ehlers Animal Clinic. Not so long ago, Moller had to say goodbye to Macy, a life-long companion. “Her...
1011now.com
Native American activists arrested for trespassing on site of housing development
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced on Monday that he has appointed a 16-member committee to help guide the search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Protest resumes at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park. Updated: 14 hours ago. Tree removal work was...
1011now.com
Listening sessions begin today in the UNL chancellor search
Protest resumes at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park. Tree removal work was at a standstill at the site of the Wilderness Crossing development by Monday afternoon. But protesters said they were told that tree-removal work will resume on Tuesday and that police will begin enforcing trespassing laws at that time.
1011now.com
19-year-old arrested after truck theft in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 19-year-old was arrested after a truck theft in southwest Lincoln on Monday. Around 5 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to a home on West Via Tesoro Drive, just west of South Folsom Street, on a report of an auto theft. According to LPD, a man described waking up to the sound of his 2006 Chevy Silverado starting and leaving his driveway.
1011now.com
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
1011now.com
Reception and Treatment Center staff member injured in assault
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center assaulted a staff member on Saturday. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the assault occurred Saturday afternoon when the staff member was escorting the inmate from a holding cell to the bathroom and back again. The inmate...
1011now.com
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low yellow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a third week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Comments / 0