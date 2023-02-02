LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 19-year-old was arrested after a truck theft in southwest Lincoln on Monday. Around 5 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to a home on West Via Tesoro Drive, just west of South Folsom Street, on a report of an auto theft. According to LPD, a man described waking up to the sound of his 2006 Chevy Silverado starting and leaving his driveway.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO