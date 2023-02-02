Bo Horvat to Islanders; Will Avalanche pursue another No. 2 center before NHL trade deadline?

The most coveted forward on the NHL trade market ahead of the deadline, Vancouver’s Bo Horvat, found a new home this week with the New York Islanders.

What does it mean for the Colorado Avalanche?

The Avs were believed to be among the handful of teams in pursuit of Horvat — during his career-best season (31 goals and 23 assists) — who fits the mold of a star second-line center in Colorado. They've rotated forwards through that spot since Nazem Kadri signed with Calgary last summer.

The results: A mixed bag.

Alex Newhook began the year with an open invitation from Bednar to assume the role. That didn’t shake out. Newcomer Evan Rodrigues filled the spot temporarily before moving up to the top line. Lately, J.T. Compher has held down No. 2 center, but he’s better suited to anchor the bottom six when the Avalanche roster is at full health.

It sets up a curious decision for Avs GM Chris MacFarland before the March 3 trade deadline.

MacFarland’s first option: If Colorado believes it is one player away from a roster that repeats at Stanley Cup champs, then why not take a big swing at a forward like Ryan O’Reilly in St. Louis or Jonathan Toews in Chicago?

O’Reilly, having formerly played with the Avalanche (2009-15), would receive a warm welcome back to Colorado. He's out right now with a broken foot. But his veteran presence and steady point production would seriously benefit the Avs’ playoff push. Getting O’Reilly back might cost MacFarland a first-round pick and a top prospect. A hefty price.

Toews is another experienced centerman who might view the Avalanche as his best shot to win one more Cup. But it’s unclear if he desires to leave Chicago, per a recent report in The Athletic , with a contract that would require some finesse to work out in Colorado.

MacFarland’s second option: Stay the course with the belief that championship DNA, when fully healthy, will give the Avalanche their best shot at a repeat title.

That all hinges on captain Gabe Landeskog (knee surgery) after his return timeline got pushed back from January to March. He’s anticipated to begin skating after the All-Star break. Forward Darren Helm (lower body injury) is also making progress toward a return to the ice, giving more depth to the lineup. But the question remains; who fills in a second-line center when everyone is back?

Bet on E-Rod. A second line of Landeskog, Rodrigues and Valeri Nichushkin — on paper, at least — would be extremely formidable.

Just don’t count out the possibility of MacFarland making noise with a big acquisition at the trade deadline. The Avalanche (27-18-3) return to play on Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-16-9).