41nbc.com
Macon man sentenced to life plus more for fatal shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man who shot and killed a man in November of 2020 has been sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison. According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled Guilty to charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial in connection to an incident that took place on November 22nd of 2020, at the River Bend Apartments in Macon.
2 sentenced after trafficking ring distributes more than 4 kilos of meth in Ga. community
Two Tifton men associated with an armed drug trafficking network were sentenced to prison Thursday for their crimes.
Sheriff: Man commits suicide in the Twiggs County jail
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after committing suicide in the Twiggs County Jail, according to the sheriff's department. 37-year-old Jessie Woodard was found unconscious in his cell around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The sheriff's office says Woodard "manufactured" a device to hang himself, but did not...
41nbc.com
Northside Drive Circle K robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away. No injuries were...
41nbc.com
Twiggs Jail inmate dies, GBI investigates
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Twiggs County Jail inmate was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Sunday. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office say that detention officers found 37-year-old Jessie Woodard unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 3:30 p.m. when they were conducting block checks. After entering the cell, officers found that Woodard had made a device to hang himself with.
41nbc.com
Macon man sentenced to 30 years for 3 counts of Child Molestation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man has just been sentenced to 30 years, with the first 17 years in prison, after pleading guilty to 3 counts of Child Molestation. 37-Year-old James Edward Brown Jr. was the brother of the babysitter of 3 girls– who disclosed to their father that Brown had been touching them. Their father immediately took them to the Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation was initiated.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Two 18-year-olds and a Juvenile arrested for Baldwin County murder
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—Two people have been arrested, and another is wanted, for a recent murder in Baldwin County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 18 year old Malik Smith of Milledgeville, was arrested, along with a juvenile, in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Syee Havior after he was shot and killed during a home invasion in his Black Springs Road home.
41nbc.com
Shots fired at Warner Robins Food Depot
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Warner Robins need help learning who was shooting near the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard Saturday morning February 4th. Officers were called out to the store just after 11. According to to a news release from the police department, gunfire was exchanged in the parking lot between people in a dark colored Dodge Charger and a black Honda Accord.
WALB 10
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
WMAZ
'I don't understand': Three charged with revenge arson in series of Baldwin Co. fires
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Three suspected cases of revenge arson have left homes in three corners of Milledgeville charred. Three suspects are now under arrest, but the victims are left to pick up the pieces. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to one of them to find out what happened. Olajuwon...
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
41nbc.com
Teen sentenced to 50 years for fatal shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years, with the first 25 years in prison, in connection to a fatal shooting from late December of 2020. According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Anita Howard, 19-year-old Jaquandre Burden has pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and 2 counts of aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Jones on December 21st.
WALB 10
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The two men — one of which was convicted on Wilcox County charges and the other was acquitted of murder in Irwin County — charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen will be back in court Tuesday morning.
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for shoplifter
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a woman suspected of shoplifting. In a Facebook post, police shared photos of the woman and a car, stating that she is wanted "in reference to a theft by shoplifting case". Anyone with information about the...
WTVM
Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
41nbc.com
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue near Dewy Street on Tuesday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the incident, which happened just after 8 o’clock. A 57-year-old female pedestrian was walking in...
wgxa.tv
Fire crews spotted on Shamrock Avenue in Macon
UPDATE (6:00 p.m.) -- Fire crews responded to a duplex fire on Shamrock Avenue. According to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews arrived to a large blaze and rushed to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews are responding to a scene on...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Missing Jeffersonville man found safe in Irwin County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help finding a missing man. A post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night said 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens left his home around noon Monday driving a gray-colored 2013 Chrysler 300 (tag #PZY7385) and that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley Police make arrest in check fraud scheme
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley Police have arrested a person suspected of multiple fraud crimes, including manufacturing fake checks. Jaquaelyn Simmons is now in custody after a BOLO was put out on social media by the Fort Valley PD. Simmons is being charged with 4th-degree forgery, conspiracy to...
