ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Prince William County board punts on public comment changes

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon. At Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler said discussion of potential changes is being abandoned for now. She said the decision came after discussing the procedures with other supervisors and because...
Inside Nova

Fairfax ends local emergency for COVID

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has ended the county's declaration of emergency for COVID-19, effective March 1. The board declared the local emergency in March 2020. The declaration activated the county’s Emergency Operations Plan, which helped to coordinate state and local government action to diminish negative impacts of the pandemic. The board voted Tuesday to terminate the declaration.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Grant awarded for shoreline restoration at Quantico

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission has received a grant to continue work on shoreline restoration and flood mitigation projects at Marine Corps Base Quantico. The Department of Defense has hosted its Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Challenge for 12 years with the intent of dedicating funds to advance project outcomes through large-scale innovation and conservation.
QUANTICO, VA
Inside Nova

Around Prince William: The hunt for candidates who will listen

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has sought voter approval on two bond referendums that I can remember (2006 and 2019). The county conducts regular satisfaction surveys to gather residents’ opinions on various topics. Departments within the county government use online polls to gather public opinion and ideas on things like the Route 28 bypass and key personnel hires.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County schools announce 2023 graduation dates

The following graduation dates, times, and locations have been announced for Prince William County Public Schools high school students. Events scheduled at EagleBank Arena and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are subject to change. 2022-23 Graduation Ceremonies.
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket

A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
HAYMARKET, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'

Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Firefighters rescue resident, pets in early-morning Sterling house fire

A Sterling resident is in critical condition after being rescued from their burning home early Tuesday. Just before 4 a.m., Loudoun County fire and rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, and Fairfax County responded to a reported house fire on Thrush Road in Sterling. A passerby saw smoke and called 911 to report the fire.
STERLING, VA
Inside Nova

Lake Jackson fire displaces five

Four adults and a child were displaced by a Friday evening house fire in Lake Jackson. Dispatchers received multiple calls just after 5 p.m. for a fire in the 7000 block of Gray Fox Trail. Crews arrived to find fire showing through the roof to the rear of the single-family home, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy