Related
Inside Nova
Prince William County board punts on public comment changes
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon. At Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler said discussion of potential changes is being abandoned for now. She said the decision came after discussing the procedures with other supervisors and because...
Inside Nova
Fairfax ends local emergency for COVID
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has ended the county's declaration of emergency for COVID-19, effective March 1. The board declared the local emergency in March 2020. The declaration activated the county’s Emergency Operations Plan, which helped to coordinate state and local government action to diminish negative impacts of the pandemic. The board voted Tuesday to terminate the declaration.
Inside Nova
Fairfax County leaders say market report shows growth, economic potential for Springfield area
More than eight years after Springfield Town Center's emergence, leaders in Fairfax County have high hopes for the area's future following a study highlighting the potential for mixed-use growth and development. Fairfax County Supervisor Rodney Lusk of the Franconia District requested the Springfield-Franconia market study and told InsideNoVa that a...
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
Inside Nova
Grant awarded for shoreline restoration at Quantico
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission has received a grant to continue work on shoreline restoration and flood mitigation projects at Marine Corps Base Quantico. The Department of Defense has hosted its Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Challenge for 12 years with the intent of dedicating funds to advance project outcomes through large-scale innovation and conservation.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: The hunt for candidates who will listen
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has sought voter approval on two bond referendums that I can remember (2006 and 2019). The county conducts regular satisfaction surveys to gather residents’ opinions on various topics. Departments within the county government use online polls to gather public opinion and ideas on things like the Route 28 bypass and key personnel hires.
Inside Nova
InFive: Springfield rebirth, rescue team deployed and free admission to Mount Vernon
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. U.S. 15 near Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket was closed for several hours Monday night after a train hit a pickup. Police have not yet released details, but serious injuries were involved. 4. Rescue team deployed. Members of Virginia Task...
Inside Nova
Prince William County schools announce 2023 graduation dates
The following graduation dates, times, and locations have been announced for Prince William County Public Schools high school students. Events scheduled at EagleBank Arena and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are subject to change. 2022-23 Graduation Ceremonies.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Man injured in shooting in Prince William
According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue on the night of Monday, Feb. 6. A man found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
Inside Nova
Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'
Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Inside Nova
Firefighters rescue resident, pets in early-morning Sterling house fire
A Sterling resident is in critical condition after being rescued from their burning home early Tuesday. Just before 4 a.m., Loudoun County fire and rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, and Fairfax County responded to a reported house fire on Thrush Road in Sterling. A passerby saw smoke and called 911 to report the fire.
Passenger killed after truck hit by train in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Kapp Valley Way when he ignored a stop sign in front of railroad tracks. As the truck crossed the track, it was struck by an oncoming cargo train. The impact caused the truck to land several hundred feet away from the railroad crossing.
Inside Nova
Fairfax County urban search and rescue team activated for Turkey earthquake
Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Turkey in the aftermath of Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake. In partnership with FEMA, the team will deploy a 69-person heavy search and rescue task force from Fairfax and six search canines. Details on departure...
Inside Nova
Lake Jackson fire displaces five
Four adults and a child were displaced by a Friday evening house fire in Lake Jackson. Dispatchers received multiple calls just after 5 p.m. for a fire in the 7000 block of Gray Fox Trail. Crews arrived to find fire showing through the roof to the rear of the single-family home, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
