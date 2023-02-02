ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 20 Providence looks to stay perfect at home, welcomes Georgetown

No. 20 Providence puts its 12-0 home record on the line when Georgetown visits Rhode Island’s capital city to continue Big East play on Wednesday night. The Friars (17-6, 9-3 Big East) have had a week off since completing their third set of back-to-back road games in conference play, falling 85-83 in overtime at first-place and now-No. 13 Xavier on Feb. 1.
Streaking Maryland is Michigan State’s latest test

Michigan State came up empty against the top two teams in the Big Ten last week. The Spartans open this week against the conference team with the longest winning streak. The Spartans lost to Purdue 77-61 and Rutgers 61-55 in their last two outings. Michigan State (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) now hosts Maryland on Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich.
