New York man pleads guilty to sending threatening voicemails to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Washington Examiner
'His empire was built on lies': Former Manhattan attorney claims criminal charges should be brought against Trump
A former Manhattan special assistant district attorney said Sunday that criminal charges should be brought against former President Donald Trump for financial crimes and if the case weren't about a former president, "...it would have been indicted in a flat second." Mark Pomerantz investigated Trump's annual financial statements and accounting...
Washington Examiner
Former DC police union vice chairman charged with fraud
The former vice chairman of the D.C. Police Union was arrested Saturday on fraud charges after it was discovered that he worked a second job while on the clock for the Metropolitan Police Department. Medgar Webster Sr., 52, of D.C. was arrested and charged with first-degree felony fraud for allegedly...
Washington Examiner
Former Las Vegas Democratic lawmaker accused of murdering journalist claims he was framed
A former Las Vegas Democratic politician claims he was framed in the September murder of an acclaimed investigative journalist. In October, former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, 46, pleaded not guilty to stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, to death outside his home. Prosecutors have described evidence of...
