Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Related
therealdeal.com
Mermelstein scores Queens dev site and art gallery buys in Chelsea
As a cold front froze New York City for two days last week, mid-market investment sales were in hibernation. Only two transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. The deals were recorded in Manhattan and Queens. Below is more information on...
therealdeal.com
New condos cool in Brooklyn, but hold steady in Manhattan
New York City’s new condos — the vanguard of build, style and price — are finding their footing. The number of new Manhattan condos sold in January ticked down to land around monthly average sales recorded between 2015 and 2020 according to Marketproof’s monthly report. Overall activity tanked in recent months from the highs in the pandemic years, but some of the city’s trophy projects made up ground with a bump in high-dollar deals.
therealdeal.com
Damned if you do: Inside Glacier Equities’ epic co-op conversion
In the 1980s, two brothers converted some Bronx and Northern Manhattan rental buildings into co-ops and began selling the units. Then things went sideways. The owners stopped mid-stream, passing the portfolio to an heir who didn’t resume sales — or do much of anything else. That created the real estate equivalent of a ticking time bomb.
therealdeal.com
UNICEF lists 70K sf FiDi office condo
A major aid organizations isn’t doing any favors for believers of the Manhattan office market. The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund listed its three-story office condo in the Financial District for sale, Crain’s reported. The 70,000-square-foot space is part of 125 Maiden Lane. UNICEF purchased the...
therealdeal.com
City sues East Village landlords over illegal smoke shops
Unlicensed marijuana retailers have proliferated across the city for months as retail landlords and their tenants cashed in on lax enforcement. Now, it seems, the district attorney has decided it’s high time for a crackdown. The city filed lawsuits against four East Village smoke shops and their landlords Tuesday,...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn luxury market ends January with a whimper
Brooklyn’s luxury market left January on a low note. The borough saw just nine contracts signed last week between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3, according to Compass’s weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. The total is slightly down from the 11 deals signed in the previous period, but in line with the rest of the reported figures from a sleepy January.
therealdeal.com
Shuttered East Side Marriott sold at $100M+ haircut
Hawkins Way Capital’s purchase of a shuttered Marriott on Manhattan’s East Side came at a heavy discount from what the property last sold for, newly filed city records reveal. In a deal first reported last week, the Beverly Hills-based firm teamed with Värde Partners to acquire the former...
therealdeal.com
Tamir Shemesh joins Nest Seekers after Serhant exit
Tamir Shemesh, one of Manhattan’s top-producing brokers, is joining Nest Seekers International. The move comes less than a week after Shemesh was terminated from Serhant for unclear reasons. Nest Seekers said in a statement Monday Shemesh “left Serhant to join Nest Seekers.”. CEO Eddie Shapiro said Shemesh was...
therealdeal.com
Say goodnight to these Bed Bath & Beyond stores
Veteran shoppers of Bed Bath & Beyond know not to throw out its ubiquitous coupons, even if they expired years ago: The stores will always take them. Unless the stores themselves have expired, which many across the country are doing as the chain hurtles toward bankruptcy. In Manhattan, two previously...
therealdeal.com
Urban Commons vs. the world: Firm shifts blame as FiDi hotel faces auction
Urban Commons has spent the past two years litigating failed projects from coast to coast, but it seems to be at war with everyone over the Wagner Hotel — and its past battles are coming back to haunt it. The hospitality firm is fighting a foreclosure attempt by its...
therealdeal.com
Extell swaps office for resi in East Harlem
Gary Barnett’s Extell Development has other plans for an East Harlem site at 180 East 125th Street. Instead of moving ahead on an office project in a troubled commercial office environment, his firm is pivoting to a project that will add 543 apartments to the neighborhood instead. The 15-story...
therealdeal.com
Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, but love isn’t in the hearts of some real estate players. Instead of love letters or flowers, it was pink slips and legal documents making their rounds. Facing the impact of remote work and rising interest rates (of which there was another one...
therealdeal.com
Bittersweet: Nabisco factory to become warehouse
The new products shipping out from the former Nabisco site in Fair Lawn won’t smell quite like the old ones. Greek Development filed plans for a 644,000-square-foot warehouse at 500 Route 208 in Fair Lawn, where Nabisco used to crank out cookies, NorthJersey.com reported. The developer hopes to quickly gain approval from the borough and start construction on the Class-A distribution facility in the summer.
therealdeal.com
Same old story: American Dream mall misses another payment
It’s deja vu all over again at the American Dream mall. Don Ghermezian’s Triple Five Group missed its $8.8 million semiannual debt service payment at the East Rutherford shopping complex, CoStar reported. The payment is for interest due on $290 million in municipal bonds. Triple Five had been...
Comments / 0