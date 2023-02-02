ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Recalled eczema cream for children has twice as much lead as lead paint

By Jacob Burbrink
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3APi_0kaSZ0l500

Story at a glance

  • A popular eczema cream sold on Facebook is being recalled after two children were found to have elevated blood lead levels.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves 10-gram tubes of Diep Bao Cream sold by Shop Me Ca.
  • While testing the product, the OHA said they discovered one of the tubes contained 9,670 parts per million (ppm) of lead while the other sample contained 7,370 ppm.

HERNDON, Va. ( WXIN ) – A popular eczema cream sold on Facebook is being recalled after two children were found to have elevated blood lead levels.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves 10-gram tubes of Diep Bao Cream sold by Shop Me Ca. The cream was sold nationwide through the company’s Facebook page and Vietnamese Moms’ Facebook groups not associated with the company.

The recall was initiated because the cream has the potential to be contaminated with lead. The issue was discovered after the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) found high levels of lead in two samples of the product.

Recalled baby bottles violate federal lead content ban

The organization started its investigation after two Portland, Oregon-area children were found to have elevated blood lead levels. The parents of both children reported using the product.

The FDA said one case was identified after an initial post on a Vietnamese moms’ Facebook group page in December 2022 to alert customers about the product. The second case was reported by the Oregon Health Authority in January 2023.

The company selling the product initially posted on its Facebook page in December 2022 that the products tested positive for lead.

While testing the product, the OHA said they discovered one of the tubes contained 9,670 parts per million (ppm) of lead while the other sample contained 7,370 ppm.

While there is no FDA limit on lead in medications, for cosmetics it is 10 ppm. The organization said this means the creams contained nearly 1,000 times the maximum allowable amount of lead in cosmetics.

FDA issues guidance to reduce lead exposure in baby food

“If we think about the federal definition of lead-based paint, is 5000 parts per million, which is already something that we all know is extremely dangerous,” said Ryan Barker, OHA’s childhood lead poisoning prevention program coordinator. “This product has twice that amount of lead, so even a small amount, even a tiny amount that could be put on a child’s face could cause them to have an elevated blood lead level.”

Barker said the child could get exposed to this lead if they touch their face and then put their hands in their mouth.

The FDA said people with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including:

  • abdominal pain
  • muscle weakness
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • diarrhea
  • weight loss
  • bloody or decreased urinary output.

The FDA said children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

US lowers cutoff for lead poisoning in young kids

“If your child has a skin condition like eczema, consult with your health care provider about prevention and treatment options,” said Christina Baumann, M.D., Washington County health officer. “If you have been using this Diep Bao cream, please talk to your provider about getting a blood lead test for your child.”

The product is packaged in an outer cardboard white box with a 10-gram white plastic tube inside. All labeling is in Vietnamese. The bottom side panel of the cardboard box is marked with NSX 05/01/2021 HSD 05/07/2023.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bG52A_0kaSZ0l500
    Photo//FDA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8dWv_0kaSZ0l500
    Photo//FDA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yJuH_0kaSZ0l500
    Photo//FDA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZakKG_0kaSZ0l500
    Photo//FDA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9dB3_0kaSZ0l500
    Photo//FDA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OigS_0kaSZ0l500
    Photo//FDA

Anyone with the recalled product should stop using it and throw it away. Anyone with questions can contact the company at shopemeca91@gmail.com Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report Online
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 2

Related
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
TODAY.com

What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say

The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
CBS News

FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
Narcity USA

A Popular Eyedrop Brand Wants You To Stop Using It & It May Be Tied To Terrible Infections

A well-known eyedrop brand that's sold online and in stores is asking the public to stop using the product due to a possible link to a dangerous eye infection. EzriCare, LLC issued a statement on Wednesday saying that its EzriCare Artificial Tears are under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, the eyedrops may be linked to a cluster of eye infections that have killed one person and left others blinded.
CALIFORNIA STATE
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Q 105.7

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
The Hill

The Hill

876K+
Followers
95K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy